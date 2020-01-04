Brothers Osborne Still Happily Imbibes and Indulges to Welcome New Year

The sibling duo Brothers Osborne might be both well into their 30s, but they still happily imbibe and indulge to welcome each new year. Both John Osborne and TJ Osborne admit it doesn’t make much sense the way Americans choose to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another, but they are willing participants in the festivities anyway.

“I think it’s kind of funny how we spend literally the last moment and the very first moment of every year being extremely intoxicated, extremely, because you don’t want to wait until like 12:30 to get your buzz on,” John shared with his record label. “You’ve got to do it before midnight, and then once midnight happens, you’re like, ‘Oh my God! Now it’s time to celebrate even more.’ Debauchery is the literally bookending your entire year.”

“I love how everyone starts the year off with diets and then we end the year with like excessive amounts of food,” added TJ. “And then you get to the end of the year, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m going to start a diet on the 1st, so I’m going to eat everything that’s in front of me.’ I love it.”

Brothers Osborne received four CMA Awards nominations last year, validating the pair for all of the hard work they have poured into their careers over the last few years.

“We certainly didn’t expect that,” TJ told PopCulture.com. “We kind of thought we would be nominated in the duo category, considering we just won it last year. But there will be a time that we won’t be, so we try to never take it for granted, because there will absolutely be a morning I wake up and we got zero nominations. That we even have one, it was a huge morning in the Osborne house, and waking up with four of them was certainly a huge surprise.”

Brothers Osborne acknowledged they never expect awards and accolades, which is what makes them that much sweeter when it does happen.

“I think you can’t anticipate anything,” John noted. “You can try, but what’s the fun in that? If you’re wrong, then you’re let down. If you’re right, then you’re not surprised. Don’t even have expectations. Work hard, enjoy yourself, be good to people, and then when things happen, it should be an added bonus. We’re obviously very grateful.

“I would say we’ve earned everything we have,” he added. “I feel like we deserved the success, just by the man hours we put into it, but you don’t try to expect these things. You just do the best you can and try to enjoy it.”

