Brittany Aldean Reveals Impressive Body Fat Loss With Husband Jason in New Instagram Videos

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are working on their fitness!

Brittany used her Instagram Story this week to open up about the couple’s new initiative, sharing that she and her husband are “on a fitness journey.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We started a few weeks ago just being healthier, going to the gym,” she said. “We’re both down about four percent body fat, so we’re just trying to be healthier all the way around.”

Brittany previously opened up about her figure after in an Instagram Story in March, sharing that she doesn’t look quite the same after welcoming her daughter, Navy, in February. Jason and Brittany also share 1-year-old son Memphis.

“Things are a little stretchier, and not as cute as they were, pre-babies, but I have the cutest little babies in my life now, so totally worth it,” she said before offering some words of support to other moms. “But I’m saying this for you mamas out there who think you’re alone. You are not alone, and even though it may look perfect on Instagram, not everyone’s life is that way. I definitely have my days where I lose my s—. So you’re not by yourself.”

Navy was born on Feb. 4, and Brittany marked her daughter’s 8-week birthday on Monday with a sweet photo of the infant lounging in a pink swan-printed onesie, a blue and white bow on her head.

“How is my baby girl already 8 weeks old,” the caption read.

One day later, Brittany shared a new snap of Memphis, posting a shot of her son looking at the camera while holding a soccer ball and wearing a blue-and-white striped onesie that almost exactly matches his eyes.

“Good morning from my little heartbreaker,” Brittany wrote.

Baby Navy is just the latest in a number of girls in the Aldean family, with the 8-week-old joining Jason’s daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from a previous marriage, Jason’s three nieces and Brittany’s two nieces.

At a number one party in Nashville this year, Jason explained that he’s excited to raise his son in a family full of women and hopes that Memphis will grow up to be “a loving kid.”

“There’s more women than you guys realize because my sister has three daughters, right? Brit’s sister has two daughters. Me and Memphis are like…that’s it,” he said. “Our dog is a girl, for real, so it’s crazy, but I think that one thing growing up in a house with a lot of women — I think he’ll be spoiled, one, and also hopefully be a loving kid is what I’m hoping, so I’m excited. I think it’s great.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer