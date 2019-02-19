Brittany Aldean Gives Pregnancy Update With New Baby Bump Picture

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is offering a new pregnancy update with a picture of her growing baby bump, which is beginning to look pretty uncomfortable.

“Bumpdate: About to pop! (37 weeks),” Brittany captioned the photo on Instagram.

The Aldeans recently sold their castle-inspired home, and are living in a temporary one while their dream house is being built.

“Tonight we said goodbye to our home for the past three years,” Brittany wrote on social media, along with a picture of their former residence. “The home where we brought our first baby, where the dog that I loved more than words spent his last years, where I had my first baby shower, numerous parties just because and built a fish tank that housed so many of my ‘angels’ (as I call them). I know there’s so much that the future holds in other places, but to me, this house was so special… and always will be [heart emoji].”

Later, Aldean’s wife shared her excitement at moving into a new residence, even if the move was bittersweet.

“Now that I’ve posted my emotional/hormonally charged feelings for the night, here’s a pic of us visiting our new house today and needless to say we are excited,” Brittany added. “So many questions about it all… so here we go! This is our dream home which we decided to build about a year ago. It will be WAY more kid friendly (room placement, etc.).

“It’ll be done next year and we are in a temporary home until then,” she continued. “Our fish tank is staying with our old home and the new owners. I will miss them so much but they are in good hands … We are excited for what the future holds as far as the home goes … but for now, we are focusing on having baby number 2. Little Navy baby… You can come out anytime bc mommy is READY.”

Brittany previously revealed that they used IVF to conceive their upcoming addition to their family, a little girl who they will name Navy Rome.

“We did IVF with our son, so we had to do that again with this one,” Aldean told PEOPLE. “We knew what was going on.”

The Aldeans also used IVF to conceive their son, Memphis, who turned 1 in December.

“We tried for a year and a half,” Brittany said on the Babes and Babies podcast. “No one really knows this, but we had to do in vitro, so it was the longest process. It was such a roller coaster, and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘After all that, are you kidding me?’

“And so then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis, or any cysts or anything,” she continues. “And, I had Stage 2 out of Stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz