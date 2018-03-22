Brett Young Admits He is a ‘Terrible Actor’ in His Videos

Brett Young knows where his strengths – and weaknesses – lie. The California native is confident in his singing and songwriting, but when it comes time to film a video, he prefers to leave that to the pros.

“I’m a terrible actor,” confesses Young. “I don’t like to do things that I’m not comfortable doing. So that’s why you’ll never see me dance. I’m a terrible golfer. Charles Kelley is like a scratch golfer so he’s told me he’s going to get me out on the course. It’s gonna be very uncomfortable. Acting is one of those things. It’s a lot of takes to get an expression on my face. We’ll get it, but it’s a lot of work.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Young appears in the emotional video for his latest single, “Mercy,” which he admits was a stretch for him. While some artists have dabbled in theater, at least in high school, Young says he was too busy singing to focus on much else.

“I was always the one playing music when all my friends were acting,” Young reveals. “It’s always been a skill set that I’ve been jealous of.”

Young, who announced his engagement last month to Taylor Mills, has had all three of his first singles land at the top of the charts, including the multi-platinum single, “In Case You Didn’t Know.” For a guy who went to college on a baseball scholarship, his success in country music is still a bit surprising to him.

“When you move to town, you hope that you’ll have things go well enough for you that people will pay attention, or that you might walk into a fast food restaurant and somebody might recognize you,’” says Young. “You kind of think that and that’s a by-product. That’s not the goal, but you kind of think that way. When it starts to happen you kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. That song that we wrote, that’s important to people, that’s connecting.’”

Although Young found plenty of success with his self-titled freshman album, he reveals he is hard at work on his sophomore record. The new set of tunes, Young says, will show more of his musical influences than he shared on Brett Young, but it will still be personal to him.

“I’m going to write about my life every single time,” he says. “I think that’s the kind of music I want to listen to is when I feel like people are being genuine as artists. So, I always want to be that and be transparent. That whole sophomore album thing can be scary, but I’m in a good place with it right now. I’m really, really excited to share new music.”

Download “Mercy” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: YouTube