Brett Young Reveals Role His Minister Father Will Play in Wedding

When Brett Young marries Taylor Mills later this year, Young’s father, a minister, initially said he wanted to enjoy the ceremony as a participant, not a reverend. But now, with the wedding likely happening this fall, the “Here Tonight” singer reveals his dad will have a small part in the wedding after all.

“He didn’t want to,” Young says of his father officiating the ceremony. “He wants to be able to be a dad. He is going to get up at the very end for the official part. He will be the actual, official ordained minister that pronounces us man and wife. He will sign our [marriage certificate], but for the majority of the ceremony, a very close friend is going to learn my dad’s ceremony.

“He’s going to do the first 80 percent of it but deliver my dad’s words, personalized, of course, a little bit,” he adds, “but then my dad will get up and pronounce us man and wife.”

Young’s father isn’t the only one who wanted to forget his regular job for the big day. Young also didn’t plan on singing at his wedding, but relented when he saw how important it was to Mills.

“I didn’t want to,” he admits to CMT. “But I recently got the feeling that she wants me to do at least one song. I think it will be really cheesy to do one of mine. So I’m trying to figure out what the cool, subtle thing to do is so that she gets the moment she’s looking for, and I don’t feel like I totally sold out on my wedding day.”

“Once I found out it was important to her, I’m now trying to figure out what it’s going to be,” he continues.

Young will have plenty to keep him busy leading up to marrying Mills. The 37-year-old just announced the release of his sophomore Ticket to L.A. album, which will be available on Dec. 7.

“I think we kind of got away with one with the first record,” Young tells PopCulture.com about his self-titled debut. “We put out a lot of mid-tempo and ballads, in terms of going to radio, and that wasn’t on purpose. We just wanted to pick what we felt like the right song was for that moment. And so we were adamant on coming with up-tempo for the second record, especially being at the end of the summer.”

Young is also on the road with Thomas Rhett, on Rhett’s Life Changes Tour, and will then headline his own CMT on Tour: Here Tonight. Find a list of all of Young’s upcoming shows at BrettYoungMusic.com.

