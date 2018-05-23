Brett Young Wants to Play For the Troops

Brett Young would love to play for the troops overseas. The “Mercy” singer reveals he hopes to soon get to travel to perform for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“We did get the opportunity this last year on Fourth of July to go to Camp Lejuene [in North Carolina] and play a Fourth of July show,” shares Young. “It’s always really special when you get to do something like that. I think for me, my heart is that if I ever was given the opportunity to actually go overseas and do something like that, that would be incredible as well.”

Whether or not Young is ever given the opportunity to perform in a military base, he is glad he gets to share music with his fans all over the country.

“You forget how important music is for people,” Young says. “It’s one of those constants that no matter what you’re doing in your life, whether you’re deployed or whether you’re serving here, you can have a crazy life, and music is still music to everybody. Everybody has a relationship to music. And so we haven’t gotten to do as much as I’d like to in terms of that yet but I know there are talks about doing a little traveling, getting out and playing music for the troops. I would love to do that.”

Young is playing several fairs and festivals over the summer, and will then hit the road with Thomas Rhett on Rhett’s Life Changes Tour this fall, where he will also squeeze in a wedding to Taylor Mills.

“She’s working really hard to plan the wedding and I’ve volunteered to stay out of the way unless she really needs my help with something, and I think we’ve found a good balance there,” Young says. “She’s basically killing it; I’ve never thought of wedding planning as full-time job especially for the bride and the groom, but it takes up way more time than my job.

“We’re working on it, and we’ve figured out that before we nail down the location and the date, there’s really not much more we can do, so we’re trying to get that done here really quick,” he adds. “My schedule is so busy, looking like it’s probably going to be November.”

A list of all of Young’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

