Listen to Brett Young’s New ‘Here Tonight’ Single

Brett Young has just released his latest single, “Here Tonight.” The uptempo song is the debut single from Ticket to L.A., his upcoming sophomore album.

“‘Here Tonight’ is about those moments, if you’re lucky enough to have them in your life, that are so good that you wish they could last forever,” Young said in a statement. “



“It’s very light – intentionally – and sonically it’s very upbeat,” he added. “That doesn’t exist as much on the first album, so I wanted to showcase a bit more versatility this time around. I think it’s the perfect way to cap off the summer.”

Ticket to L.A. will be released on December 7 – an early holiday gift for the rising star, with plenty of energetic tracks on the project similar to “Here Tonight.”

“I think we kind of got away with one with the first record,” Young previously told PopCulture.com. “We put out a lot of mid-tempo and ballads, in terms of going to radio, and that wasn’t on purpose. We just wanted to pick what we felt like the right song was for that moment. And so we were adamant on coming with up-tempo for the second record, especially being at the end of the summer.”

Young tugged at plenty of heartstrings with his earlier singles, like “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Mercy,” but promises Ticket to L.A. will show a different side of him as an artist.

“A lot of it reflects where I’m at in my life and how different that is from where I was when I wrote the first record,” says Young, who co-wrote ten of the 13 tracks. “So there’s a lot more pep and energy and it’s a lot happier. There’s a little bit of something for everybody, so there’s some sad songs, but strangely even some of those kind have that quality where the lyric is sad and the songs feels happy.”

The 37-year-old is currently on the road with Thomas Rhett, as part of Rhett’s Life Changes Tour, and will also headline his own CMT on Tour: Here Tonight trek later this year.

“This tour has got me pumped already,” Young said. “We teamed up with CMT to name it after [‘Here Tonight’]. It’s all about losing track of time because you’re so wrapped up in the moment. That’s what I want it to be all about, out with the fans each night.”

Download “Here Tonight” on iTunes, and pre-order Ticket to L.A., and find a list of all of Young’s upcoming shows, at BrettYoungMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin