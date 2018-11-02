Brett Young is ‘Definitely Against’ Singing His Own Music at Upcoming Wedding

Brett Young will likely soon tie the knot with his fiancée, Taylor Mills, since he has already hinted they were planning a wedding this fall. But while Young’s upcoming sophomore album, Ticket to L.A., includes a romantic ballad, “Change Your Name,” Young insists that song will not be sung on his wedding day.

“One thing I’m definitely against is singing any of my own music at my wedding,” Young told PopCulture.com. “I think she has to hear those five days a week on tour, so I think if I’m going to perform, it needs to be something that’s outside the box and special and unique to our day. If I’m being honest, I still have not decided what it’s going to be yet.”

Young didn’t plan on singing at all, but agreed when he saw how important it was to Mills, although he admits it puts him in a challenging position.

“I feel like it puts you in an interesting position because I’m not going to sing one of my songs,” Young explained at a recent media event. “I feel like that’s a cop out; that’s basically doing what I do for work every night. I’m not going to sing one of the classic wedding songs that everybody in the world has had in their wedding. Then, if I write a song, there’s a 99% chance that I’m going to write some cheesy crap because trying to write a wedding song is you set yourself up to fail.

“I still don’t know what I’m going to do,” he continued. “I’ve tried to write something specific for that and I’ve definitely not nailed it yet … I never look at a popular wedding songs list. I’m looking through maybe unreleased songs from somebody that is a balladeer or a soul singer or R&B singer, but a song that never went to radio that might fit. I’m doing my research I just haven’t landed on anything yet. We’ll get there.”

Young will hopefully have one big wedding present to celebrate – a CMA Award. The 37-year-old is nominated for a trophy for New Artist of the Year, which he admits was a complete surprise.

“First of all, the pool of talent right now with New Male Artist – there are a lot of new male artists right now,” Young told PopCulture.com. “And I think it kind of goes in waves like that. But everybody’s so great. I think where you get nominated by your peers; for the most part, we do this because fans will come to shows. And that’s what we always wanted, to write and perform songs and connect with fans of country music.

“But there is a whole other level – I don’t want to say icing on the cake, but somewhat like that, feeling when it’s your peers that are recognizing that you’re here,” he continued. “And I just remember my first ever awards show that I attended feeling like, ‘Oh my God, what am I doing here? I haven’t even met any of these artists. What am I doing here?’ And to be able to come back now and actually be on a ballot for something which means, you know, that the country music community, and really family, recognize it is really special.”

Young has also been announced as the recipient of the ASCAP Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year Award. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond