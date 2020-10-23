Brett Young Celebrates Daughter Presley's First Birthday: 'We Love You With Every Bit of Our Hearts'

✖

Brett Young's daughter, Presley Elizabeth, turned 1 year old this week, and the proud dad shared a post on Instagram on Thursday commemorating his baby girl's big day. Young posted a photo of Presley enjoying what appeared to be a birthday waffle while sitting in a high chair, a sparkly pink party hat on her head that read "1."

"My sweet little Lady! I can’t believe you’re already 1!" Young wrote. "This year has been the most incredible, life-changing year of our lives and we continually pinch ourselves when we think about how much we love you and how blessed we are to be your mama and dada. You have such a beautiful, kind and sweet spirit and you bring more joy to our lives than you’ll ever know. Thank you for making everything just a little bit more beautiful and special. We love you with every bit of our hearts and you will forever be our little Sweet P! Happy birthday, angel baby!"

The singer noted that while Presley's birthday was on Wednesday, his post came on Thursday because he and his wife, Taylor, wanted to spend the day in the moment with their daughter. "(This post is a day late because we wanted yesterday to be a day spent in the moment where all the focus was on you," he concluded. "You get a birthday month like your mama anyway. Hehe)."

Like all artists, Young has been off the road this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and while it's been difficult for him not to be able to see his fans in person, he has gotten to be at home for all of Presley's milestone moments during her first year of life.

"I have gotten to see a lot of firsts and hear a lot of firsts with my daughter because, during the summer fair and festival season, when I would have been gone four days a week, I was home," he recently told PopCulture.com and other outlets. "I heard her say 'Dad' for the first time. I was there for that... There's been a lot of things that I haven't had to miss out on that I definitely would've missed out on if we were at normal capacity."

He added, "You got to fight to look for the silver lining, but there's a handful of them if you're willing to look for them."