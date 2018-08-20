Brett Young Announced as Headliner For CMT on Tour: Here Tonight

Brett Young is returning to headlining status with his upcoming CMT on Tour: Here Tonight. The trek, which includes rising stars Rachel Wamack and Tyler Rich, will kick off on November 15 in Royal Oak, Mich.

“This tour has got me pumped already,” Young says in a statement. “We teamed up with CMT to name it after a new song I’ve been working on. It’s all about losing track of time because you’re so wrapped up in the moment. That’s what I want it to be all about out with the fans each night, and Rachel and Tyler are going to be a great way to get it started.”

Young just earned his fourth consecutive No. 1 hit with “Mercy,” the final single from his self-titled freshman record. The California native will soon release his sophomore album, which he says will be different than his previous set of tunes.

“It is definitely a happier feeling album,” says Young. “I did though, want to make sure that we didn’t just put out 12 love songs. You alienate kind of half your audience at that point. I’m saying half being generous. Everybody has way more broken heart stories than happily ever after. So there’s more uptempo songs and just the overall feel is happier. But I still put a good amount of break-up songs in there for the people that are connecting to those right now.”

Whether Young is the headlining or opening act, he credits his performance, on and off stage, to his fans, whose response dictates much of what he does.

“I think fan interaction is really important, from how you put together your set list for your show to how you decide what songs you’re gonna put on your record,”Young explains. “I think that is one of the biggest advantages you have is, if you’re on the road a lot, you do have the opportunity to try out new music before you go into the studio and make your record.

“But also with the old music, you kind of get a feel for which of your songs are working and connecting and you start to get a feel for why,” he adds. “And so I think paying attention to your fans and what it is that they’re gravitating towards is really important and it’s definitely affected the song selection in the making of the second record.”

See a complete list of dates below. Young will return this fall to open for Thomas Rhett on his Life Changes Tour, and also hints he will likely tie the knot this year as well. Tickets will be available beginning on August 24. Find a list of all of Young’s upcoming shows, and ticket information, by visiting his website.

Brett Young CMT on Tour: Here Tonight Tour Dates:

11.16 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

11.17 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park – Hard Rock Live

11.18 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

11.29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

11.30 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

12.1 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

12.2 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

12.6 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

12.9 – New York, NY – Playstation Theatre

12.14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

12.16 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin