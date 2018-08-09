Watch Brett Eldredge Perform ‘Love Someone’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Brett Eldredge just performed “Love Someone” on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Illnois native, who also sang “The Long Way,” performed on the outdoor stage, in front of thousands of screaming and energetic fans.

Eldredge just released the video for “Love Someone,” which also included plenty of shots of his beloved dog, Edgar.

“It’s pretty awesome to have him out on the road and share life with him,” Eldredge tells PopCulture.com of his four-legged family member. “It makes life better having a pup by your side — these lonely miles that you travel sometimes aren’t so lonely when you got Edgar Boogie by your side. I love having him there. He makes life a lot of fun and I love that my fans have connected with him so much.”

Eldredge just released his eponymous latest record last year, but the 32-year-old is working on a Christmas album, and hints another, non-country project might be in his future as well.

“We are staying in that Big Band feel good kind of swing kind of vide that the Glow record is,” Eldredge tells PopCulture.com. “That’s just the kind of vibe that’s got that fun swagger to it that I love. It’s sexy, it’s fun, it’s nostalgic, it’s everything I love about Christmas.”

Glow, released in 2016, was Eldredge’s first foray into holiday music, but he is even more excited about his next Christmas record.

“It’s more of the magic that was on the original but amped up times ten,” he reveals. “It is so fun — I love Christmas music, it is a huge passion of mine, and this record has a classic feel to it that I always wanted to make. These new songs that we recorded for Glow are really special and I just can’t wait for everybody to hear it.”

With such a fondness for Big Band music, Eldredge acknowledge he would consider doing an entire studio album of that style of music.

“I haven’t dived into it all the way yet, but I think that’s definitely something that I could wind up doing when we get back out there,” Eldredge tells Billboard. “I’m looking forward to trying some different things, and doing some throwback stuff that was my inspiration. I come from a unique place of musical influences, and I have always tried to show that – but I get a chance to share that even more on this tour.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mike Coppola