Country Star Brantley Gilbert Welcomes Son

Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber welcomed their first child on Saturday.

A representative for the “My Kind of Crazy” singer told PEOPLE that Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert was born on Nov. 11 at 1:37 p.m. at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, Georgia. Barrett weighs 6 lbs., 7 oz. and measures 20 inches in length.

“Honestly, I’m just speechless,” the 32-year-old singer told PEOPLE. “Watching the delivery, I don’t even know what to say. Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy.”

Barrett was born six days ahead of his due date.

“It was really fast. Amber woke up, had a little pain,” Gilbert said. “And the nurse said, ‘You’re ready.’ It was 30 minutes, and we had Barrett. And I have no words, beyond it’s even more than I could’ve ever imagined.”

Gilbert said the couple had Barrett’s name ready for a “very, very long time” and knew they wanted to give their first child a name that started with a “B.”

The baby’s middle name was a way for the couple to honor their families. “Hardy” comes from Amber’s family, while “Clay” is from Gilbert’s.

Gilbert and Amber (nee Cochran) married in June 2015.

Gilbert released his fourth album, The Devil Don’t Sleep, in January. His hits include “Bottoms Up,” “More Than Miles” and “The Weekend.” He’s also a songwriter, penning the hits “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem” for Jason Aldean.