Brantley Gilbert Shows off First Photos of Newborn Daughter Braylen

Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber, welcomed daughter Braylen Hendrix into the world on Monday, Sept. 9, and the singer is now showing off photos of his new baby girl. Gilbert posted a few pictures of the infant, including one of his son Barrett, meeting his sister for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on Sep 10, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

“Happy…. Healthy…. Blessed…. Thanks [PEOPLE magazine]…. [photo credit: @rebel1.be1]

Gilbert and Amber first shared the news of Braylen’s arrival with PEOPLE magazine, revealing that Braylen was born at Piedmont Hospital near their home in Georgia.

“It’s such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great,” Gilbert said at the time.

The 34-year-old became sober more than seven years ago, and hopes both of his children are proud of the father he is for them.

“I hope they’re proud,” Gilbert told PopCulture.com. “That story just has some things that, like I said, if I had to call it, I would say they’ll probably hear some stories about me. At one point in their life, I definitely think it’ll be a great story for them and a reverence. But early in life, there may be some things they’re not ready to hear yet. That’s kind of what it was about. I hope they always look up to me and I hope I’ll live a life that deserves that. That’s my intention.

“But again, I do think it’s important,” he added. “That’s something my parents instilled in me, that when you need more than you, and when you need more than us, that’s where you go. That’s where you look.”

Gilbert is a doting father, but he doesn’t plan on taking time off to adjust to having two children in the house.

“For Barrett I took like three or four months off, just cause I wanted to be there and I didn’t wanna miss a thing,” Gilbert explained. “And then he got here it was like, she was breastfeeding, so I was like, there’s really not a lot for dad to do when that’s going on. I mean we can hold them and rock them and put them down for a nap, but there’s not a whole lot for us to do. So this time around I was a little more comfortable, and she was okay with it, like, ‘Go work. Don’t pace holes into the floor, you just drive me nuts anyway.’

“So this time around, I’m gonna be working, bouncing out for weekends and coming home,” he continued. “And I’m kind of introducing the idea [that] I may take him and give her some time with baby girl and let him come out on the road with dad so … They come out with me but she hasn’t sent him out them out on the road with me without being there yet so we’ll see how that goes.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez