Brantley Gilbert Hints at ‘Off the Cuff’ Acoustic Album

It’s been more than a year since Brantley Gilbert‘s fourth studio album, The Devil Don’t Sleep, was released. While the 33-year-old is eager to get new music in the hands of his fans, he hints his next record might be different than anything he’s done in the past.

“There’s been some ideas in the air about an acoustic record possibly, which is kind of off the cuff, I know a lot of people think from us, but there is that side,” reveals Gilbert. “There’s what I call B-sides on the record. They’re not singled songs they’re not songs that we decided to put out to radio, but they’re songs that are heartfelt, that are keyed down, that are a little more vulnerable side to me. Which, there’s not a very vulnerable side, but once you hit it, you hit it.

“And if I can tag into that, which is a rare occurrence, but when I do we’ve got several songs that will fit right into that spot,” he continues. “And I think it’d just be something different and it offers people a completely different aspect of everything they know about me.”

Gilbert certainly isn’t afraid to be vulnerable, especially when it comes to some of his personal struggles. The singer recently opened up about his struggle with sobriety, in hopes that it could help someone else in a similar situation.

“I think you meet people in life who are maybe aren’t ashamed, but just uncomfortable sharing their story,” Gilbert said. “I’m not that guy. I’m the kind of guy that says, ‘What you see is what you get.’ But also I feel like my story is interesting but it’s an important story for me to share. My past is something that made me who I am and I know that’s an old worn out cliché but it’s so true, and I’m proud of my story. There was a time when I was a person that I wasn’t so proud of. But I made changes and I’m a fighter and I beat it and I beat it every day. And I don’t mind sharing that story.”

Gilbert is currently headlining his own The Ones That Like Me Tour. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Brantley Gilbert