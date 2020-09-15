Brad Paisley Wishes Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley Happy Birthday With Funny Message

✖

Kimberly Williams-Paisley celebrated her birthday on Monday, Sept. 14, and along with Happy Birthday wishes from her friends on social media, she also received one from her husband, Brad Paisley. The country star used Instagram to post a photo of his wife looking at her phone while standing in front of a menacing statue of a T-Rex baring its fangs, a faux butterfly perched on the dinosaur's nose.

"Happy birthday @kimberlywilliamspaisley!! I love your sense of adventure and everything you are," Paisley wrote before referencing 2020. "I know this year has not been what anyone expected, but don’t look now, there’s a beautiful butterfly that just landed right behind you. I love you. #happybirthday #2020." "That is some butterfly!" Williams-Paisley commented. "Thank you and I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Sep 14, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

Williams-Paisley and her husband have been married for 17 years, and the duo's shared sense of humor is one of the many reasons their relationship works.

"We both have very healthy senses of humor," Paisley previously told The Boot. "Anything I take myself too seriously on, she will gladly cut me down to size on and destroy all pre-conceived notions that I’m cool in any way. That’s the key — a sense of humor."

In March, they celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary by staying home, due to quarantine, something Williams-Paisley joked about in the caption of an Instagram photo taken during a previous night out. "There’s no one I’d rather be social distancing alongside," she wrote. "(FYI we do not look like this currently cuz #pjs and #nomakeup and #socialdistancing so). But I love this guy. Happy anniversary @bradpaisley! Thanks for doing the dishes last night, making me laugh today, and always putting the seat down. #17years."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Mar 15, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

Paisley posted a snap from a Halloween when he dressed as Iron Man and his wife went as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. "Happy anniversary to the most patient, understanding, geek-loving woman ever," he gushed. "Thank you for letting me be your knight in shining tin-foil @kimberlywilliamspaisley #happyanniversary #whatialwaysdresslikethis #ironcowboy #flashbacktohalloween."

Along with her birthday on Monday, Williams-Paisley and Paisley celebrated frozen meal company Tiller & Hatch's, which they co-founded, Million Meal Donation Tour. In partnership with Feeding America, the tour will consist of trucks traveling the country and donating food to local food banks in 15 cities, handing out frozen Tiller & Hatch meals.