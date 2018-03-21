Brad Paisley, Ellen DeGeneres Team Up For California Wildfires Benefit Concert

Brad Paisley is teaming up with talk show superstar, Ellen DeGeneres, to host a benefit concert, called The 2nd Responders, on Saturday, May 12, for the first responders and others who helped during California’s recent devastating wildfires and mudslides.

“Kim and I fell in love with Santa Barbara and the Montecito area on our honeymoon. It feels like small town America by the sea,” Paisley explains. “With this concert I hope to raise awareness, spirits and money for the region that’s recovering from the devastating mudslides and fires. I hope people come out and actually make it an experience with us and visit some of the local shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

DeGeneres credited the thousands of fire fighters who came from all over the country to keep people like DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, safe.

“The fires were outrageous,” DeGeneres said (quote via the Hollywood Reporter). “There were over 8,500 firefighters that came from all over the United States. They worked 24 hours shifts on, 24 hours shifts off. Some of them didn’t sleep for three days. They were incredible people and I wanted to thank as many as I could.”

“What they do every single day,” she added, “we need to thank them every time we see a fire fighter.”

Paisley will be joined by some of his musical friends, along with DeGeneres, with proceeds benefiting community and service workers through local organizations. Pre-sale for local residents will begin on Friday, March 23. Tickets may be purchased online or at the Santa Barbara Bowl Box Office, and will be restricted based on billing zip codes in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Proof of residency is required.

Paisley is also continuing his Weekend Warrior Tour in 2018, due to fan demand, but he admits he still sometimes worries that his fans will become tired of him and his music.

“The one moment every night that gets to me is the walk to the stage,” Paisley recently confessed to CMT. “It feels like I have done that walk a lot. I’m not tired of it at all, it’s just that somewhere in the back of my mind, there’s always a little bit of the thought, ‘Are they going to be tired of me tonight?’ Just a little bit. That’s on my mind.”

A list of all of Paisley’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.