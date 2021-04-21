Brad Paisley Appears in 'Take the Shot' COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

✖

Brad Paisley teamed with Vanderbilt Health for a new COVID-19 vaccine PSA, visiting several major entertainment venues in Nashville in an effort of underscoring the importance of vaccinations in order to return to live events. The clip begins with Paisley in an empty Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, as he says in a voiceover, "Empty seats can't cheer. They don't tailgate and they don't know fight songs."

"Empty seats don't sing during seventh inning stretches," Paisley continues as the camera pans over First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds, and Memorial Gymnasium, home of the Vanderbilt University Commodores basketball team. "And they don't know stats or superstitions."

"There's a soundtrack for places like this, and it isn't made in a studio," he continued. "It's made by you. So when it's your turn to get the vaccine, be a fan. Take the shot." The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to adults ages 18 and over in all 50 states in the U.S. and to people 16 and older in some states. NPR reported this week that over half of adults in America, around 130 million people, have received at least one dose.

"This is our ticket back. Live events have taken quite the hit, but I’m ready for live concerts again," Paisley captioned the spot on Instagram. "Do your part, and I’ll see you on the road again this summer." The "No I in Beer" singer's PSA isn't the only one to feature a country star — Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Ashley McBryde all feature in a newly-released Ad Council public service announcement encouraging viewers to learn more about the vaccine and receive their shots.

Those artists appear solo on stage at two of Nashville's most iconic music venues, the Grand Ole Opry House and the Ryman Auditorium, urging fans to get vaccinated. "I've thought a lot about what I've missed the most during this pandemic, and the thing that I miss the most is you," Church begins. "I love playing to a live audience," declares McBryde. "There's nothing like it." Rucker agrees, "There's nothing like feeling the love that you guys give to us and we're trying to give to you. And I just can't wait to get back to that."

"The COVID-19 vaccines are going to help us all get back to the moments we miss," Rucker continues, while McBryde mentions that "It’s totally normal to have questions; I did too. That’s why it’s so important to get informed." "There's a lot of talk out there about the vaccines," Church says. "So, ask your doctor and get the facts. It's up to you."