Bobby Bones Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Results

One couple was eliminated during Tuesday night’s Dancing With the Stars episode, but it wasn’t Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess. The radio host and his partner were deemed safe, allowing them to dance another week.

“So thankful we got through tonight,” Bones wrote in a heartfelt social media post, along with a clip of the dance he was prepared to do with Burgess if needed. “This was our dance that we didn’t have to do! Thanks to you. I love the theme. Nerd dude. Hot girl. So it was basically a biography of my life dance. This is from rehearsal today. Empty studio. And you can hear the click track that we hear that tv doesn’t hear that gets us started! Thank you again.”

Burgess also reacted to the good news alongside an Instagram video of the dancing couple.

“Omg!!! @mrbobbybones you knocked It out of the park last night (and almost me out of my dress..),” Burgess wrote. “So much so that the fans kept us safe!!! I’m so excited to create for you this week and show people a whole different side to you. Let’s crush it!! Everyone who voted… endless gratitude for you and we will work our [butts] off this week to make you proud.”

For their initial performance, Bones and Burgess danced a jive to Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” energetically moving across the floor after their dance was completed, celebrating the end of what he says was one of the best nights he has ever had.

“I loved every minute!” Bones said after his dance. “I’ve never had so much fun in my life. People like me, I’m from a small town of 700 people, we don’t get to be on Dancing With the Stars, so I’m trying to represent for people like that. It’s all about that. I love you guys!”

Bones and Burgess are rumored to be dating, a fact the couple has neither confirmed nor denied.

“Listen, you’re gonna ask if we’re together. We’re together every day working hard… for hours,” Bones shared in a video for The Bobby Bones Show. “And I think for me, the greatest part of it is we work together and she is my teacher and I feel like a toddler and a kindergartner. Because I’m learning a lot — I’m learning two plus two. Sometimes we get into the multiplication tables.”

“But then we get to spend some time afterwards where we get to be humans,” he added, with Burgess smiling and nodding her head while sitting next to him.

“And I’ve really found someone that I think is just awesome. So that’s where we are right now, just working,” Bones said. “And we have the same goal and we hope that at the end of this we’re holding the mirror ball, man.”

Nikki Glaser and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated from the competition. Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rich Fury