Bobby Bones on Being Famous: ‘I Do Not Feel That Way at All’

Bobby Bones is the host of the the iHeart syndicated The Bobby Bones Show, which airs weekday mornings nationwide. The Arkansas native, who is also a best-selling author, has one of the most popular morning shows in the country, making him among the more well-known on-air personalities in the nation.

Just don’t tell Bones that he’s famous.

“I do not feel that way at all,” Bones tells PopCulture.com. “I think I have the people that relate to me, that also feel like they don’t quite fit in wherever they’re supposed to fit in, and we have this really strong bond. I don’t know how that translates to everyone, but I do know that I represent my people. I love – we call them the B Team, because I feel like none of us are the A Team. We weren’t picked first, ever. And so, we are proudly that B Team. I feel like that’s who I stand for. I hope they like me.”

In addition to his day job, Bones is also headlining his Red Hoodie Comedy Tour. But although people might know Bones without listening to his radio show, he hopes to keep gaining new listeners, regardless of how they were introduced to him.

“I want them to listen to country music,” Bones concedes. “That’s goal one. But my show, what I hope is that it’s bigger than a format. We’re here to help each other and give back, in different ways – through positivity, through charitable ways. I just want to always somehow be giving back, because I was given to a lot as a kid. I wouldn’t be here without it. So however people listen, and if they can be influenced by hopefully what we’re trying to do, then that’s a win for me.”

Bones’ show has given him the opportunity to meet plenty of fellow celebrities, both rising stars and established acts. Although he’s encountered almost every artist, the 38-year-old says two people stand out the most in his mind.

“I’m a diehard Garth Brooks fan,” Bones admits. “He should have this massive ego, and he doesn’t. And I’ve become friends with him now. It’s crazy that my hero is a buddy. He came and donated $2 million at our last charity show. He showed up with a big check. It was amazing.

“And then John Mayer is musically probably my favorite songwriter today,” he adds. “I’ve been able to sit with John a couple of times, do these long-form interviews. So they’re my favorites.”

