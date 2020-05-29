Blake Shelton's Ole Red Orlando Opening in Early Summer

The newest location of Blake Shelton's Ole Red franchise in Orlando, Florida, is set to open its doors in just a few weeks, preparing for an early summer opening after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ole Red Orlando was scheduled to open on April 14 but was delayed, and a press release on the venue's website shares that it is now hiring through June 8 for a number of positions, including servers and line cooks. Ole Red Orlando is located at ICON Park down the street from The Orlando Convention Center.

Shelton already has Ole Red locations in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, (opened in Sept. 2017) Nashville (May 2018) and Gatlinburg, Tennessee (March 2019). The bar/restaurant/entertainment venue is named after Sheltons' song "Ol' Red," released in 2002 as a single from the star's self-titled album. The $15 million Orlando location will offer 17,000-square-feet over two levels and will seat approximately 500 guests. The space will feature live music, three bars serving specialty cocktails as well as indoor and outdoor private event areas and a view of The Wheel, one of the world's largest observation wheels.

"We've brought Ole Red to some of my favorite places, and I'm excited to have another spot for country music fans to have fun with their friends and family," Shelton said in a statement via Nash Country Daily. "I think it's impossible to visit Orlando and not have a good time, and that's why I know Ole Red is going to fit right in." During the coronavirus pandemic, Shelton has used Ole Red's Tishomingo location as the backdrop for multiple live performances, including a recent appearance on The Voice to sing "Nobody But You" with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Before the performance, Shelton shared a message for staffers at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, to which he recently donated $150,000. "I wanted to say very quickly, thank you to all the Oklahoma regional food banks, front-line workers, thanks to all the food bank workers across this country," he said while standing outside the bar. "You're out there, you're taking care of people, and we love you for it," he continued. "Be sure, if you're watching this, donate to your local food bank. I'm about to go in here and do a song with Gwen Stefani for you guys."