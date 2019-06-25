Blake Shelton Worried His Time in Country Music Was Over Before ‘God’s Country’

Blake Shelton just celebrated his 14th No. 1 single, with his current hit, “God’s Country.” The song, written by Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and HARDY, is one Shelton considers a gift, especially at this stage in his career.

“This could be the biggest record I’ve ever had,” Shelton shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, it certainly looks like it could be. And for it to be 18, 19 years now, into my career, and to just now be having that record, I never would have dreamed. I literally thought those days and those types of records for me were 10 years ago, five years ago, and everybody has their moment and then it’s over.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shelton also knows he appreciates a smash hit like “God’s Country” more now than he might have even a few years ago.

“I couldn’t be more thankful and appreciative,” Shelton said. “I think I appreciate something like this now more than I ever would have in the past, because like I said, I kind of felt like my window of time and awards shows and stuff had passed. To have this song, this late in the game, it’s just such a gift. I’m having a blast with it.”

The chart success comes while Shelton is also mourning the loss of Adam Levine on The Voice, after the Maroon 5 frontman exited the show after 16 seasons.

“I can’t imagine, honestly, what the show is gonna feel like at first without Adam there,” Shelton acknowledged. “I mean, we’re about to start filming the 17th season of the show, and Adam has been my frenemy from day one, down there on the end.”

Shelton might be sad about Levine leaving, but he admits he wasn’t surprised.

“I think we all knew, on the inside of the show, that he was ready to make a move,” Shelton acknowledged. “For a guy like Adam, who is just – he’s the most ADD person I think I’ve met – for him to have even done it as long as he did without wanting to move on to the next thing, is amazing. But I know he’s happy with his decision. Doesn’t mean I am, or any of us [are happy], but at least they were able to soften the blow a little bit and bring Gwen [Stefani] back.”

Shelton and Stefani met and began dating while both on The Voice, with the Oklahoma native hinting wedding bells might be in their near future. Season 17 of The Voice is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 23.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tara Ziemba