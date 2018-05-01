Blake Shelton Calls Cryptic Tweet a ‘Personal Thing’

Blake Shelton is opening up more about his cryptic tweet from last week. On April 25, Shelton tweeted, “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

While fans began speculating that it was about his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, who was reportedly dating married Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker, Shelton says that isn’t the case.

“It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was,” Shelton shared on Extra. “And then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that. But at the same time, I can’t but help to think it’s funny how these fires get lit and it takes off and I don’t have time to care, that’s why I’ve kind of moved on.”

The Oklahoma native also said in a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight that people were “off the mark” when speculating that his tweet was about Lambert.

“If it was meant for people to know exactly what it meant, it wouldn’t have been so cryptic,” Shelton said. “But I can tell you it’s been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it’s about.”

Shelton and Lambert divorced in July of 2015, and the 41-year-old has been dating singer Gwen Stefani since the fall of 2015. Although both hint there might be marriage in their future, for now they are content with dividing their time between her house in Los Angeles and his Oklahoma ranch, where Stefani and her three boys: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo,often join Shelton.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton said on the Today show of his love for Stefani’s sons. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Shelton’s love life seems a lot more stable than Lambert’s. After divorcing Shelton, Lambert dated Anderson East for two years, breaking up in early 2018. She is now reportedly began dating Felker, who was allegedly still married to Staci Nelson when their relationship began. Nelson filed for divorce from Felker. Neither Lambert nor Felker have yet to comment publicly on their relationship.

