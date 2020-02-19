Watch How Blake Shelton Performs ‘Nobody But You’ in Concert Without Gwen Stefani

While Blake Shelton is crossing the country on his Friends and Heroes Tour, he obviously wants to perform his current single, “Nobody But You.” The song is a duet with Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, who is busy with her own Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas.

Thankfully, Shelton has found a way to still sing the song, which a fan captured, showing Shelton singing to Stefani, who is on a large screen, as part of the song’s official video.

Sophie Muller, who has directed several of Stefani’s videos and did Shelton’s “God’s Country” video, also directed the video for “Nobody But You.”

“There is no concept,” Stefani said in behind-the-scenes footage of how the video was made. “This is literally just [director] Sophie Muller being Sophie Muller like, ‘Oh, I have an idea! Let’s do this, this, this, this,’ and then we’re like, ‘Okay.’ There’s not really a strong…”

“There’s no point to this video,” Shelton interrupted, “but it’s a cool song.”

“Nobody But You” is, according to Shelton, one of the most important songs he has ever recorded.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

Shelton didn’t write “Nobody But You,” but felt like it perfectly told their story, in a way that maybe Shelton could not have on his own.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said in a statement about the song, which was written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman and Tommy Lee James. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Shelton is currently on his Friends and Heroes Tour. Find dates at BlakeShelton.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz