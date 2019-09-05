Blake Shelton on People’s Choice Award Nomination for Country Artist: ‘I Hope I Win This Thing’

Blake Shelton is one of the country artists nominated for an E! People’s Choice Award for The Country Artist of 2019. Shelton is nominated among some of the top names in country music, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris, but Shelton is hoping that he’s the one who takes home the fan-voted award.

“I just found out some really cool news that I got nominated for a People’s Choice Award for favorite country dude and I’m very very excited about it,” Shelton said in a video shared by E! News. “Thank you all for voting and getting me nominated. Thank you to People’s Choice people. I hope I win this thing.”

The People’s Choice Award isn’t the only trophy Shelton might still take home this year. He’s also nominated for three CMA Awards, for both Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year, for “God’s Country,” as well as Musical Event of the Year, for his “Dive Bar” collaboration with Garth Brooks.

“Happy God’s Country is getting some CMA love but mostly happy for some of my favorite people getting nominated Scott Hendricks, Jenee Fleenor, Sophie Muller and Garth Brooks!!!” Shelton said. “I’m damn proud to work with each you. Congratulations! [Country Music]”

In a subsequent tweet, Shelton also praised the writers of “God’s Country.”

“Also I’m extremely happy for Devin Dawson, Hardy and Jordan Schmidt for their song of the year nomination!” added the singer. “Thank you guys for an incredible song.”

Other artists nominated for The Country Artist of 2019 include Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Kelsea Ballerini. Voting is open now, at E‘s website, and will remain open until Oct. 18. Fans can vote up to 25 times each day, per category, with votes counting twice every Tuesday. The 2019 People’s Choice Awards will air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / C Flanigan