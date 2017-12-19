Blake Shelton Earns 25th No. 1 Hit With ‘I’ll Name the Dogs’

Blake Shelton is sitting at the top of the country charts once again, earning his 25th No. 1 hit with his latest single, “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

The song hit the top of the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week, giving Shelton one more thing to celebrate this holiday season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The upbeat song, penned by Matt Dragstrem, Ben Hayslip and Josh Thompson, sees Shelton ready to settle down, telling his other half, proposing a life together with the sentiment that she can name the couple’s babies while he’ll name their dogs. “I’ll Name the Dogs” is the lead single from Shelton’s 11th studio album, Texoma Shore.

“What a great way to end 2017 with ‘I’ll Name the Dogs’ at No. 1,” Shelton said, via Nash Country Daily. “As I look back over another incredible year, I know that the success has been because of the love and support from my fans. This song and several others on Texoma Shore are a little more throwback, traditional country. They take me back to a time when I was growing up in Oklahoma, when things were a little less complicated. Thank you to my fans for embracing my music both new and old—and for all you do for my family and me. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you and your family.”

Shelton is currently prepping for the finale of this season of The Voice, which airs on Tuesday and sees Shelton’s team members Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow compete for the crown.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com