Blake Shelton Never Expected Romance With Gwen Stefani to Last

When Blake Shelton started dating, Gwen Stefani, his fellow coach on The Voice, no one really expected the romance to last – including Shelton.

“When I was going through my divorce, I hit rock bottom, just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating,” Shelton reveals on an upcoming episode of Sunday TODAY. “It’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time.”

Not only was Shelton going through a public divorce from fellow country star, Miranda Lambert, but Stefani was also divorcing her husband, Gavin Rossdale, and the father of her three children.

“If Gwen and I were being honest right now,” adds Shelton, “talking about this, I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, ‘This is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this.’”

Although their romance blossomed slowly over time, the “I Lived It” singer didn’t imagine that they would still be together after all this time, and seemingly moving more and more towards a permanent relationship.

“But now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us,” Shelton says. “It constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”

The Oklahoma native admits he would consider walking down the aisle again, although he isn’t in a hurry.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton reveals to CMT’s Cody Alan. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

Shelton has also enjoyed spending time with Stefani’s boys – filling a father role he once thought would never happen for him.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton admits on the Today show, of spending time with Kingston, 12, Zuma, nine, and four-year-old Apollo . “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

