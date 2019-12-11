Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Reveal Sweet Holiday Traditions They Share

Since 2015, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been spending holidays together, with the two creating a few of their own memorable traditions. The couple recently opened up about a few of them, revealing one revolves around doing one of their favorite things: eating!

“Me and Blake will have a tradition of always trying something new that we’ve never [had],” Stefani told E! News. “Just look on the internet and find a recipe. ‘That looks delicious. Let’s try that!’”

Last year, the two made an elaborate dish called Timpano Dome, which includes pasta, cheese, meatballs and sausage wrapped in a buttery crust. Stefani liked it so much, she tried to convince Shelton to repeat it this year, but he refused.

“I wanted to do it again,” she said. “But he’s like, ‘No, our tradition is not a tradition.’ I was like, ‘Okay, let’s move on.’”

Stefani has three sons –– Kingston, Zuma and Apollo –– from her first marriage, to Gavin Rossdale. Because of the children, Christmas Day is anything but quiet, not that Shelton is complaining.

“You know, it’s chaos. Let’s just face it,” said Shelton.. “At our house, it’s literally chaos. There’s not one thing outside of just — they have that moment when they run through the wrapping paper wall that she sets up every year. That’s about the only thing that I think consistently happens. One year, there will be a fight over a toy that the other ones didn’t get. And the next year, they all get along.”

The “Hell Right” singer loves spending time with Stefani’s children, even though he had no idea how much he would enjoy his role as a father.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton previously admitted on the Today Show. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Shelton and Stefani, who sang together on the holiday “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” with Stefani, also duet on “Nobody But You.” The song is from Shelton’s upcoming Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, out on Friday, Dec. 13.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC