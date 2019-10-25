Blake Shelton Converted Gwen Stefani Into a Country Music Fan

Neither Blake Shelton nor Gwen Stefani were very familiar with the other’s music when they met on The Voice. But now that the two have been happily dating for four years, Shelton says he has converted Stefani into a country music fan, even if she can’t remember all of the singer’s names.

“If she was sitting here, she would tell you she’s never going to be good with names. She can’t remember anybody’s name,” Shelton confessed on Martina McBride’s Vocal Point podcast (via PEOPLE). “She knows so many songs now. And in fact, I would say that Gwen, I don’t know how she’d feel about me saying this, but I’m going to say it. I bet she listens to probably 75 percent country music now.”

“That’s what in her car, that’s the station that stays on, when we’re together she has playlists,” he added. “That’s what she puts her kids to bed at night to is country music playlists.”

Not that he hasn’t switched sides a little bit also. The Oklahoma native admits he is a big fan of Stefani’s style of music – even if he still doesn’t know which songs are hers.

“I’ll go watch her show in Vegas because you got to remember I’m playing catch-up on Gwen Stefani,” Shelton acknowledged. “I knew who No Doubt was, and Gwen Stefani, but only the big hits, and then you go see her show in Las Vegas and you start going, ‘Oh my God, that one too, that song. Oh that’s you.’ You know? And it’s just a crazy … It gives me goosebumps talking about it because of the impact she had, especially as a female rock, ska, whatever you classify it, as just to have the impact that she has is pretty crazy.”

Shelton still can’t believe that they are together, especially since they barely connected the first time they met.

“I’ll even say that she was, of all the coaches, the least that I had gotten to know the first season she was on the show because she had just had a baby, and I mean just had a baby,” Shelton acknowledged. “And so any time there was downtime, she was busy.

“She was gone, she was in her trailers, she was taking care of the baby,” he continued. “There was never those moments that usually happen on this show, where at the end of the day we’re sitting around out here at the couches and having a drink, talking, laughing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Patrick McMullan