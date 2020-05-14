Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrated Mother’s Day on the Water

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently quarantining together, which means they were able to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. Stefani shared a brief look at their celebration with fans on Instagram, posting a photo of Shelton sitting in the driver's seat of a boat, wearing a Hawaiian-printed shirt and a captain's hat. "my captain #nobodybutyou gx," Stefani wrote in her caption. "thank u for a beautiful mother’s day"

Both Shelton and Stefani also wished their own moms Happy Mother's Day on social media. Shelton posted a tribute for his mom, Dorothy, with a photo of himself and his sister Endy looking sad as they reached out to hug their mom from six feet away. "Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!!" Stefani retweeted the message and added, "happy mother’s day dorthy gx."

On Instagram, Stefani shared a pair of vintage black and white photos of her mother, Patti. "happy mother’s day to my beautiful mom!!" her caption read. "missing u more than ever today can’t wait to be reunited we love u gx."

Shelton and Stefani are quarantining with "a bunch of Stefanis," Shelton recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "I'm talking about a pile of 'em," he said. "My mom and stepdad live about 10 miles from here, I haven't seen 'em since the middle of March except for waving at 'em through the truck window." He added that as Stefani has "learned how to bake bread really good, sourdough bread," it's a lot like Little House on the Prairie. "She makes bread, I've been building a fence and gardening. We're pretty self-sufficient out here," he said.

Stefani's three sons are with the couple, and Stefani recently shared a sweet photo of herself, Shelton and her youngest son, Apollo, sitting on a set of brick steps and feeding what appears to be a pair of tiny baby piglets from bottles. Stefani simply captioned the snap with a pig snout emoji and a heart emoji, adding the hashtag, #babies.