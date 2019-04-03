Blake Shelton’s Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Congratulates Her ‘Boo’ on ‘God’s Country’ Success

Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, has been a supporter of Shelton ever since they began dating in 2015. As Shelton’s current single, “God’s Country,” continues to climb the charts. Stefani took to social media to express her praise, for both the song and the singer.

“Proud of my boo,” Stefani captioned the video, using the hashtag, “God’s country.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stefani also posted a photo on her Instagram Story, praising Shelton’s run at No. 1 on iTunes.

“My boo number one for three days,” Stefani captioned the photo, using the hashtag #bragging.

The song, the first from Shelton’s still untitled 12th studio album, reminds Shelton of everything he loves about his home state – or wherever he finds himself.

“‘God’s Country’ is a song that has a strong and deeply meaningful lyric, but at the same time it leaves it up to the listener’s interpretation,” Shelton says of the track. “But no matter where you are from or where you’re standing it is my belief that you’re standing in God’s Country. It’s really about a state of mind. Wherever you’re from and how you feel about that place. For me it’s about being from Oklahoma – where I was born, raised and still live today.”

Shelton might enjoy Oklahoma, but he is currently spending a lot of time in Los Angeles, while he films Season 16 of The Voice. Although Stefani is no longer a coach on the reality TV talent show, both celebrities will forever be indebted to the show, because it’s where Shelton and Stefani met. The two helped each other through their own painful divorces – Shelton to Miranda Lambert and Stefani to Gavin Rossdale – before ultimately falling in love with each other.

“If Gwen and I were being honest right now,” Shelton admitted on Sunday TODAY, “talking about this, I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, ‘This is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this.’”

Although Shelton has yet to propose to Stefani, the couple seem determined to remain together.

“Now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us,” Shelton said. “It constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”

Download “God’s Country” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Patrick McMullan