Blake Shelton Says Fans Were ‘Way Off’ About His ‘High Road’ Tweet

Blake Shelton left fans scratching their heads back on April 25 when he put out a tweet that appeared to be referencing his ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” Shelton wrote. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet popped up right as stories about Lambert allegedly stealing her new boyfriend Evan Felker away from his wife began to break.

Shelton attempted to clear up the situation while giving a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Monday’s episode of The Voice.

“If it was meant for people to know exactly what it meant, it wouldn’t have been so cryptic,” Shelton said. “But I can tell you it’s been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it’s about.”

Shelton went on to say he thought it was funny how wrong the speculation was.

“I’ll say this, people are way off the mark,” Shelton said. “But I don’t have time to worry about it.”

Shelton and Lambert were married for four years before separating in July 2015. A new report came out about Lambert’s boyfriend Felker on Monday where a source told PEOPLE that the two started flirting via text messages ahead of a three-day tour in early February.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” the source claimed. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

The insider went on to say that Felker skipped his flight back to his Oklahoma home after the trip and reportedly ghosted his wife, Staci Nelson, and kept touring with Lambert until he surprised her with a divorce on Feb. 16.

“The notion that he was planning to divorce [Felker] before he met her is complete insanity,” the source said. “He got sucked into it. He’s not a victim; he’s a grown man and should have said no.”

Shelton meanwhile has been dating pop singer Gwen Stefani since November 2015.