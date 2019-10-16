Blake Shelton Drops ‘Jesus Got a Tight Grip’ From Upcoming New Album

Blake Shelton just dropped a new song, “Jesus Got a Tight Grip,” from his upcoming new album. The song is one of five new songs that will be on his Fully Loaded: God’s Country record, out on Dec. 13.

The song, which says in part, “‘Cause Jesus got a tight grip on my soul / And he ain’t letting go, he ain’t letting go / The Devil reaches out but he can’t grab hold / ‘Cause Jesus got a tight grip on my soul,” joins “God’s Country” and “Hell Right,” his duet with Trace Adkins, in the new tracks on his next project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shelton admitted after the success of “God’s Country” that he wasn’t sure what his next album would look like, before revealing his plans to combine new songs with previously-recorded tracks.

“Well, I knew the label would come up with some plan to release an album,” Shelton said when announcing the record. “I’ve been vocal about how much I like this new way of releasing songs more frequently. It keeps me excited and gives me the opportunity to find the hot new song that I love and get it out to the fans quickly. I think they like it too.

“With five new songs on this album, you’ve got ‘God’s Country,’ ‘Hell Right’ and a few more that haven’t come out yet — maybe I wasn’t supposed to say that. But the fans will hear most of the music on Fully Loaded before it hits the streets in December.”

Shelton wasn’t even sure he would put out another record, until he heard “God’s Country.

“To be honest with you, I’m just having fun,” Shelton shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “At this point in my life and career things feel like everything is icing on the cake for me, at this point. All I want to do is make the records that I want to make, with the people that I want to make them with. Outside of that I don’t care how they package it or what they do with it.”

Shelton is back on The Voice, this time with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. The show airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Shelton is nominated for three CMA Awards: for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year, both for “God’s Country,” and for Musical Event of the Year for his “Dive Bar” collaboration with Garth Brooks.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Terry Wyatt