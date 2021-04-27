✖

Snoop Dogg is serving as this season's Mega Mentor on The Voice, and coach Blake Shelton is clearly a fan of the rapper. On Monday, Shelton shared a behind-the-scenes moment from The Voice proving his status as a fan, posting a video of himself dancing to Snoop Dogg's 2004 hit "Drop It Like It's Hot."

The truly entertaining clip sees Shelton, dressed in the rapper's jacket, standing in front of a lit-up mirror and showing off some of his best moves, which include the moonwalk, knee pops and hip thrusts as a cameraman films him. "Let’s bring these moves back again…," he wrote alongside the clip. Shelton followed the video with a photo of himself and Snoop Dogg on set, which he captioned, "Name a better duo.. I’ll wait."

Snoop Dogg told Entertainment Tonight that he and Shelton are a lot alike. "Blake is like Snoop Dogg," he said with a laugh. "If we would've been in school together, we both would've been getting suspended, class clowns, throwing stuff at the other students. Like, he's one of my guys… Can't look at us and tell, but once we started hanging out and doing our thing, it was life, man, y'all act like y'all been knowing each other 20, 30 years."

The 49-year-old added that of all The Voice coaches, Shelton is the one he'd most like to collaborate with next, having previously worked with John Legend on Legend's 2004 debut album. "I think me and Blake would make a monster jam," he said. "Get a bunch of his favorite stuff to drink and get a bunch of my favorite stuff to do and hello! It may happen, man, I wouldn't doubt it."

Shelton and Snoop Dogg's friendship will likely grow even more in the near future, as Shelton spends a fair amount of time in Los Angeles with fiancée Gwen Stefani, a California native. "I think Blake is in L.A. now, his wife is from Orange County," Snoop Dogg said. "So I'm pretty sure they relocating this way."

Snoop Dogg also had kind words to share about Shelton's fellow coaches, calling Legend a "musical masterpiece." He added that Nick Jonas is like "the player-coach" since he is closer in age to most of the contestants on the show and that Kelly Clarkson would have been the "teacher" keeping him and Shelton in line. "She's very informative with giving her information and she wants her team to really know why she's giving this information and how it can help them," he explained, adding, "She coaches her players to perfection, to make sure that they know that this is why they need to be doing this."