Blake Shelton Posts Cryptic Tweet About ‘Karma’

Blake Shelton is always straightforward with his fans, but his latest tweet was a bit of an unusual one for the country crooner.

On Tuesday, Shelton used the social media platform to post a mysterious missive on the concepts of karma and the high road, though he stayed mum on what the tweet was referring to, whether it be a relationship or some sort of career moment.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” he wrote. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

While Shelton offered absolutely no clues as to who he was referring to, his followers didn’t seem to mind, with plenty of tea GIFs filling up the singer’s timeline as a reaction to the pointed tweet.

Shelton even retweeted a few fan reactions, including a GIF as well as a fan who wrote, “this is what the #TRUTH feels like!!!,” which is also the name of Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani‘s, 2016 album.

Many fans suspected the tweet was referencing Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert, who is reportedly dating musician Evan Felker, according to Us Weekly.

Felker’s band, Turnpike Troubadours, is currently opening for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

“They are very much involved,” a source told the publication of the pair.

Lambert recently split from boyfriend Anderson East, while Felker had been married to wife Staci Nelson since September 2016. The source said Nelson is now estranged from Felker, while a source close to Felker said that the musician “filed for divorce on February 16,” with Nelson filing 12 days later.

