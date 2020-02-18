Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood to Headline Hometown Rising Festival

Hometown Rising Country Music and Bourbon Festival is celebrating its second year with an all-star lineup. The event, held Sept. 12 and 13 in Louisville, Kentucky, will be headlined by Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood. Other artists scheduled to appear include Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Cam, Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus, Riley Green and more.

HOMETOWN RISING LINEUP ANNOUNCE: @CarrieUnderwood, @BlakeShelton, @DierksBentley and @OldDominion are headlining the country music + bourbon party of the year! 🤠🥃 Louisville, KY | September 12-13, 2020 Passes on sale Friday at 10AM ET: https://t.co/kV4yC0JKAr pic.twitter.com/z7dtIuBB3o — Hometown Rising (@hometownrising) February 18, 2020

“Always love coming to play Louisville because you love your country music and having a good time,” Shelton said in a statement about the event. “Look forward to seeing y’all in September at Hometown Rising!”

“We’ve had the pleasure of playing shows in Kentucky and the crowds always have so much energy,” said Old Dominion. “We’re looking forward to returning and getting back on that stage!”

“I’ve always said I’m a singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, so I’m looking forward to coming back to my home state and playing Hometown Rising,” added Cyrus.

Shelton is currently serving as a coach on Season 18 of The Voice, and is also on his Friends and Heroes Tour, which reunites last year’s lineup of Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina for the second year in a row.

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again,” Shelton said of the tour. “Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get the same artists, but we were able to work it out where we have the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina all coming back to do the exact same tour.

“We were only able to do a handful of shows last year,” he added, “so we’re going to take the tour to different areas so that fans will get a chance to see what we did. I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again.”

Tickets for Hometown Rising will be available on Friday, Feb. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. More information, including a complete schedule, can be found by visiting the event’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring