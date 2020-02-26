Blake Shelton Admits He Is a ‘Nerd’ for ’80s Hair Bands on ‘The Voice’

He might be one of country music’s biggest stars, but Blake Shelton admits there is another genre of music that was his first love: ’80s hair bands! The singer made the surprising admission during the Season 18 premiere of The Voice, when 50-year-old Todd Michael Hall took the stage to sing Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero,” earning chair turns from both Shelton and John Legend.

“I just happen to be a little bit of a nerd for that ’80s hair band stuff,” Shelton said, admitting that the first few albums he bought were definitely not country.

“When I was a kid, the first two albums that I bought were Twisted Sister, and Ted Nugent’s Cat Scratch Fever,” Shelton said. “The only reason that I didn’t choose rock music is because I sound like this … I love the music and the era you represent. You like to rock; I like to party.”

Hall, who may have been swayed when Shelton said his style of music was a “direct path to the finale,” chose to be on Shelton’s team, which Shelton was clearly happy about, based on what he tweeted after the episode aired.

I’ve been waiting 18 whole seasons to live my rock dreams! @NBCTheVoice #voicepremiere pic.twitter.com/7lY5Gfi69H — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 25, 2020

Shelton is the only coach who has been with The Voice since the beginning. In addition to Shelton and Legend, Kelly Clarkson also returned this year, for her fifth season, and Nick Jonas, who is making his coaching debut this season –– and earning plenty of grief from Shelton in the process, since Jonas replaced Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, for Season 18.

“I’m gonna take it out on Nick Jonas,” Shelton previously told Extra, when discussing Stefani leaving the show to focus on her Las Vegas residency. “He’s gonna be sitting there, new guy … I’m gonna bully him a little bit, to be honest.”

Clarkson has won two of the last three seasons of The Voice, including with last year’s winner, Jake Hoot, which is why Shelton vows to show no mercy to either Clarkson or Jonas.

“I think Nick Jonas may be … it’s a close tie between him and Kelly Clarkson as the two worst coaches we have ever seen on this show,” Shelton quipped.

