Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks out on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Setting Billboard Record

County music superstar Billy Ray Cyrus has spoken out on Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” setting the new Billboard record for longest running #1 song. The “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner is featured on the chart-topping remix of the tune, as well as its accompanying music video. In a statement shared through a press release, Cyrus said, “17 is my new favorite number! 17 weeks No. 1 Single ‘Old Town Road.’ 17 weeks No. 1 Album Some Gave All. My goal was always to make music that would touch people’s lives around the world.”

The original version of the song was somewhat controversial early on, as it had been charting on Billboard‘s country charts, but was removed after being labeled not “country” enough.

Cyrus was an outspoken defender of the song, and met with Lil Nas X to do a remix, which subsequently took the work by storm.

Following the news of the new record, Lil Nas X took to Instagram to share the story of the song, as well as his appreciation for all the support it’s received.

“Last year in October, as a struggling artist starting to lose faith in what I could be, I went looking for beats on YouTube. I remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats trying to find the right one for me,” he recalled. “When suddenly I came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. I immediately knew I would make something special out of it!“

“My sister told me I had little time left before I had to leave her house after being there for months promoting my music online and not helping her out much,” he added. “I was so upset! I used it as motivation for the song! I jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all! I went out on my sister’s back porch and listened to the beat OVER & OVER & OVER!!”

“Then it came to me!! In my best singing voice I sung “YEAHHH IM GONNA TAKE MY HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD IM GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE ” I LOVED IT ALREADY! I started to work on it EVERY SINGLE DAY. It needed to be funny, it needed to be catchy, it needed to be hip hop, it needed to be country, & it needed to be short!! By the time I was finished setting it up I was out of my sister’s crib and at my brothers place,” Lil Nas X continued.

“On Dec. 2nd, I went into the studio & recorded ‘OLD TOWN ROAD’ & put it out the exact same day!! Did I know it would become the longest running number one song of all time? NO!‼️ But I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me. This song has changed my life and the way I see the world around me in less than a year. Thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey. As I said before, it’s just the beginning,” the rapper concluded his statement.