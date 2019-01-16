Big & Rich Announce Peace, Love and Happy Hour Tour

Big & Rich is hitting the road! The duo, made up of Big Kenny [Alphin] and John Rich, will soon kick off their Peace, Love & Happy Hour Tour, with Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister serving as their opening acts.

The Peace, Love & Happy Hour Tour will not only bring their music to the fans, but also honor veterans and first responders, with a pop-up Heroes Bar, so the special guests can enjoy a backstage experience while still being part of the show.

Big & Rich has released six studio albums since their debut Horse of a Different Color was released in 2004. While the country music industry has changed since then, the bond between the two men remains the same.

“I think Kenny and I are a great representation of how America should be in general,” Rich said in a statement. “We disagree on a lot of things, but the things we agree on override our disagreements.”

“I think we both bring a balance to each other, no matter what the situation is,” added Alphin. “That’s what makes relationships good, when you have that dynamic.”

The Peace, Love & Happy Hour Tour is being presented by Rich’s own Redneck Riviera Whiskey.

“Redneck Riviera is the phrase everybody knows,” Rich explained. “When people say, ‘I can’t afford to go to the French Riviera so where do we go? We go to the Redneck Riviera.’ To me Redneck Riviera was always kind of a state of mind. It’s for people that work hard, they play hard, and they got that little bit of extra money, where are they going to spend it?”

Rich did much more than just lend his name to the liquor. Instead, the 45-year-old was involved in every detail of the whiskey, from beginning to end.

“I said, ‘I want the smoothest pour of whiskey that exists. That’s what I’m looking for,’” Rich recalled. “I want something that basically anybody would like it, but especially me. I’m the first customer. So we went back and forth for seven or eight months. I could show you the bottles that we went through — they were sending me these tiny little bottles and you would line them up and take a teaspoon and you would taste a little bit and go, ‘I don’t like that.’”

Dates for the Peace, Love & Happy Hour Tour have not yet been released. They will be posted at BigandRich.com as available.

