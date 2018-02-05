The Bellamy Brothers to Release Autobiography, ‘Let Your Love Flow’

Country duo the Bellamy Brothers have announced that they will be releasing an autobiography, Let Your Love Flow: Life and Times of the Bellamy Brothers.

The book will be released on April 17 and will chronicle the journey of brothers David Milton Bellamy and Homer Howard Bellamy, who saw success in the ’70s and ’80s with hits like “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body,” “Old Hippie” and “Let Your Love Flow.”

In addition to their autobiography, the duo is also sharing their lives with fans with a new reality show, Honky Tonk Ranch, which will premiere April 8 on The Cowboy Channel. In the show, viewers will watch the brothers balance their hectic touring schedule with running their family ranch in south Florida, as well as the careers of the family’s next generation.

The Bellamy Brothers began as a pop act in the ’70s before making the transition to country music, and the duo has earned fourteen No. 1 singles in the U.S. and toured around the world throughout their decades-long career.

The duo will once again hit the road starting Feb. 2. A full list of show dates can be found below. Dates and venue information is available on their website.

Feb. 02 Carteret Theatre – Morehead City, North Carolina

Feb. 03 Orange Blossom Opry – Weirsdale, Florida

Feb. 09 Texan Theatre – Greenville, Texas

Feb. 10 Dixie National Livestock Show – Jackson, Mississippi

Feb. 16 Dance Across Texas – Austin, Texas

Feb. 17 Sugar Creek Casino-Event Center – Hinton, Oklahoma

Feb. 22 World Championship BBQ Contest – Houston, Texas

Feb. 23 Helicopters & Heroes – Ennis, Texas

Feb. 24 Granbury Live Theatre – Granbury, Texas

Mar. 02 The Dallas Bull Of Tampa (Surratt 50th Wedding Anniversary) – Tampa, Florida

Mar. 03 Quarter Horse Party – Jacksonville, FL

Mar. 10 Red Barn Convention Center – Winchester, Ohio

Mar. 16 Old Coupland Dancehall – Coupland, Texas

Mar. 17 Brazos Co. Youth Livestock – Bryan, Texas

Mar. 22 Meyer Theatre – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mar. 23 The Medina Entertainment Center – Medina, Minnesota

Mar. 24 Ohiya Casino and Resort – Niobrara, Nebraska

April 06 Cherokee Casino – Roland, Oklahoma

April 07 American Cancer Society Cattle Baron’s Ball J.S. Birdwell Agricultural Center Wichita Falls, Texas

April 09 Whatley Center – Mt. Pleasant, Texas

April 14 Third Annual River Oaks Music Festival The Lodge At River Oaks – Del Valle, Texas

April 20 Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Texas

April 21 Galveston Co. Fair & Rodeo – Hitchcock, Texas

April 27 Salute to Heroes Fundraiser – League City, Texas

April 28 Rattle Snack Round-Up – Freer, Texas

May 05 Helotes Cornyval 2018 Helotes Festival Ground Main Stage – Helotes, Texas

May 12 Bluebonnet Days – Kennedy, Texas

May 19 Three Rivers Historical Association – Quanah, Texas

June 02 Buckhorn Lake RV Resort – Kerrville, Texas

June 08 Bradley Tomato Fest – Warren, Arkansas

June 15 The Nugget Casino – Biloxi, Mississippi

June 16 Peach Festival – Stonewall, Texas

June 23 Trucker and Country Festival – Interlaken, Switzerland

June 28 Sorlandets Country Festival – Evje, Norway

June 30 Memphis Mansion – Randers, Denmark

July 06 Iconic Fest – Brainerd, Minnesota

July 07 Ryan Keplin Summer Fest 2018 – Rolette North Dakota

July 13 Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, Indiana

July 14 Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, Indiana

July 20 Georgia Mt. Fair – Hiawassee, Georgia

July 27 Anderson Companies Appreciation Day Show – Alexandria, Minnesota

July 28 Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, South Dakota

Aug. 02 Yamhill County Fair – McMinnville, Oregon

Aug. 07 Sportsman’s Backyard – Lake City, Colorado

Aug. 10 I-Bar Ranch – Gunnison, Colorado

Aug. 11 Midvale Harvest Days – Midvale, Utah

Aug. 16 Liberty Hall – Tyler, Texas

Aug. 17 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas

Aug. 18 Texas Opry Theatre – Weatherford, Texas

Aug. 24 Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colorado

Aug. 25 Western Legends Round-Up – Kanab, Utah

Sep. 02 Fayette County Fair – La Grange, Texas

Sep. 14 Schauer Arts Center – Hartford, Wisconsin

Sep. 15 McComb/Burchs Performing Arts Center – Wautoma, Wisconsin

Sep. 16 Veteran’s Fundraiser – Worthington, Indiana

Sep. 28 Riverwind Casino – Norman, Oklahoma

Oct. 06 Arlington Music Hall – Arlington, Texas

Oct. 13 Grand Falls Casino – Larchwood, Indiana

Oct. 14 Rollie’s – Sauk Rapids, Minnesota

Nov. 09 Peppermill Casino – Wendover, Nev.

Nov. 16 Smoky Mountain Performing Arts Center – Franklin, North Carolina

Nov. 17 Mill Town Music Hall – Bremen, Georgia

Dec. 06 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas

Dec. 07 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas

Photo Credit: Adkins Publicity