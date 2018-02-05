The Bellamy Brothers to Release Autobiography, ‘Let Your Love Flow’

Country duo the Bellamy Brothers have announced that they will be releasing an autobiography, Let Your Love Flow: Life and Times of the Bellamy Brothers.
The book will be released on April 17 and will chronicle the journey of brothers David Milton Bellamy and Homer Howard Bellamy, who saw success in the ’70s and ’80s with hits like “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body,” “Old Hippie” and “Let Your Love Flow.”
In addition to their autobiography, the duo is also sharing their lives with fans with a new reality show, Honky Tonk Ranch, which will premiere April 8 on The Cowboy Channel. In the show, viewers will watch the brothers balance their hectic touring schedule with running their family ranch in south Florida, as well as the careers of the family’s next generation.
The Bellamy Brothers began as a pop act in the ’70s before making the transition to country music, and the duo has earned fourteen No. 1 singles in the U.S. and toured around the world throughout their decades-long career.
The duo will once again hit the road starting Feb. 2. A full list of show dates can be found below. Dates and venue information is available on their website.
Feb. 02 Carteret Theatre – Morehead City, North Carolina
Feb. 03 Orange Blossom Opry – Weirsdale, Florida
Feb. 09 Texan Theatre – Greenville, Texas
Feb. 10 Dixie National Livestock Show – Jackson, Mississippi
Feb. 16 Dance Across Texas – Austin, Texas
Feb. 17 Sugar Creek Casino-Event Center – Hinton, Oklahoma
Feb. 22 World Championship BBQ Contest – Houston, Texas
Feb. 23 Helicopters & Heroes – Ennis, Texas
Feb. 24 Granbury Live Theatre – Granbury, Texas
Mar. 02 The Dallas Bull Of Tampa (Surratt 50th Wedding Anniversary) – Tampa, Florida
Mar. 03 Quarter Horse Party – Jacksonville, FL
Mar. 10 Red Barn Convention Center – Winchester, Ohio
Mar. 16 Old Coupland Dancehall – Coupland, Texas
Mar. 17 Brazos Co. Youth Livestock – Bryan, Texas
Mar. 22 Meyer Theatre – Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mar. 23 The Medina Entertainment Center – Medina, Minnesota
Mar. 24 Ohiya Casino and Resort – Niobrara, Nebraska
April 06 Cherokee Casino – Roland, Oklahoma
April 07 American Cancer Society Cattle Baron’s Ball J.S. Birdwell Agricultural Center Wichita Falls, Texas
April 09 Whatley Center – Mt. Pleasant, Texas
April 14 Third Annual River Oaks Music Festival The Lodge At River Oaks – Del Valle, Texas
April 20 Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Texas
April 21 Galveston Co. Fair & Rodeo – Hitchcock, Texas
April 27 Salute to Heroes Fundraiser – League City, Texas
April 28 Rattle Snack Round-Up – Freer, Texas
May 05 Helotes Cornyval 2018 Helotes Festival Ground Main Stage – Helotes, Texas
May 12 Bluebonnet Days – Kennedy, Texas
May 19 Three Rivers Historical Association – Quanah, Texas
June 02 Buckhorn Lake RV Resort – Kerrville, Texas
June 08 Bradley Tomato Fest – Warren, Arkansas
June 15 The Nugget Casino – Biloxi, Mississippi
June 16 Peach Festival – Stonewall, Texas
June 23 Trucker and Country Festival – Interlaken, Switzerland
June 28 Sorlandets Country Festival – Evje, Norway
June 30 Memphis Mansion – Randers, Denmark
July 06 Iconic Fest – Brainerd, Minnesota
July 07 Ryan Keplin Summer Fest 2018 – Rolette North Dakota
July 13 Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, Indiana
July 14 Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, Indiana
July 20 Georgia Mt. Fair – Hiawassee, Georgia
July 27 Anderson Companies Appreciation Day Show – Alexandria, Minnesota
July 28 Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, South Dakota
Aug. 02 Yamhill County Fair – McMinnville, Oregon
Aug. 07 Sportsman’s Backyard – Lake City, Colorado
Aug. 10 I-Bar Ranch – Gunnison, Colorado
Aug. 11 Midvale Harvest Days – Midvale, Utah
Aug. 16 Liberty Hall – Tyler, Texas
Aug. 17 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas
Aug. 18 Texas Opry Theatre – Weatherford, Texas
Aug. 24 Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colorado
Aug. 25 Western Legends Round-Up – Kanab, Utah
Sep. 02 Fayette County Fair – La Grange, Texas
Sep. 14 Schauer Arts Center – Hartford, Wisconsin
Sep. 15 McComb/Burchs Performing Arts Center – Wautoma, Wisconsin
Sep. 16 Veteran’s Fundraiser – Worthington, Indiana
Sep. 28 Riverwind Casino – Norman, Oklahoma
Oct. 06 Arlington Music Hall – Arlington, Texas
Oct. 13 Grand Falls Casino – Larchwood, Indiana
Oct. 14 Rollie’s – Sauk Rapids, Minnesota
Nov. 09 Peppermill Casino – Wendover, Nev.
Nov. 16 Smoky Mountain Performing Arts Center – Franklin, North Carolina
Nov. 17 Mill Town Music Hall – Bremen, Georgia
Dec. 06 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas
Dec. 07 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas
Photo Credit: Adkins Publicity