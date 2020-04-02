Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson Shares New Message After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Asleep at the Wheel frontman Ray Benson originally revealed on March 31 that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, announcing the news on Facebook. After his story made the news, Benson shared an official statement thanking family, friends and fans for their messages, telling those who reached out that he appreciates it “more than you know.”

Benson wrote that he wanted to “clear up any confusion or questions” and confirmed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 after he became “bed ridden with headaches and extreme fatigue/dizziness.” He went to the doctor on March 21 and was tested for the flu and other diseases before asking for a coronavirus test, but “they said they didn’t have any.” He went home and his symptoms continued to progress, which led him to go back to the doctor on March 30, where he was given a COVID-19 test.

“I got a call Tuesday morning saying I tested positive! Luckily for me nothing has progressed any farther and feel very lucky and optimistic about my current situation,” the musician shared. “I am still very fatigued/dizzy and in bed for now. Doctor says if nothing further comes up like elevated temperature, respiratory, cough etc., I should be in the clear in the coming weeks.”

The 69-year-old explained that he wanted to share his frustration with the lack of testing available. “It took basically testing for everything else to acquire a COVID 19 test,” he pointed out. “Luckily, I wasn’t around that many people within this time frame and was practicing the standard things like washing your hands/sanitizer, wearing a mask at the doctors, keeping proper distance etc.. So I’d like everyone to know the ‘symptoms’ that are out there as ways to know if you have it or don’t have the virus, doesn’t necessarily apply to everyone. They didn’t for me!”

Benson also encouraged fans to “take this virus seriously!”

“It’s for real,” the statement continued. “Please follow the safety guidelines out there. If you think or subscribe to those folks whose opinion is that this virus isn’t that big of a deal, please consider otherwise. Please use your voice to demand getting testing out to everyone NOW! Please send your thoughts and prayers out there to all the wonderful people putting their health and their families at risk defending ours. We all know someone or somebody who has lost their life to this virus and we have lots of folks currently fighting the virus and their families need your thoughts and prayers as well.”

“Please love each other and treat everyone with respect in this time of crisis,” he concluded. “This is real and needs to be treated as such. Be safe, wash your hands, STAY OUT OF THE PUBLIC, hunker down and I look forward to getting out on the road and playing music with my band and seeing everyone ASAP!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring