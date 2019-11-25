AMAs 2019: Country Stars on the Red Carpet

The 2019 American Music Awards were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and several country stars were on hand to perform and receive awards.

From legends like Shania Twain to newer artists like Kane Brown, country music was well represented during the annual fan-voted show, which featured some memorable looks and performances, as well as plenty of new hardware for its famous attendees, including nearly all of the country stars who showed for the ceremony.

Carrie Underwood

For her night at the AMAs, the “Drinking Alone” singer chose a asymmetrical sequin purple dress with a cape on her left side and a high leg slit on her right, which allowed her to show off her famous legs and a sky-high gold platform sandal. Underwood accessorized with delicate gold jewelry and a purple statement ring. During the show, Underwood was presented with the awards for Female Artist – Country and Favorite Album – Country for her 2018 project, Cry Pretty, which ties her with Reba McEntire as the most-awarded country female in the history of the show.

Thomas Rhett

Rhett attended the show with his wife, Lauren Akins, who wore a shimmering striped dress with a V-neck and empire waist that highlighted her baby bump. Rhett complemented his other half in a brown floral-print suit, maroon shirt and black shoes. The 29-year-old was nominated for Favorite Male Artist – Country and Favorite Album – Country for Center Point Road and performed his recent single “Look What God Gave Her.”

Kelsea Ballerini

Ballerini sparkled in a red and silver sequin suit with a black lapel, no shirt underneath and pointy silver heels, her blonde hair worn sleek and straight. The Tennessee native was nominated for Female Artist – Country and introduced Shania Twain’s performance.

Shania Twain

The country legend arrived in a cream silk turtleneck top with large bell sleeves and a black sequin skirt with tulle accents attached, her hair swept to the side and piled in a knot on her head. Twain took the stage during the show for her first AMAs performance in 16 years, singing a medley of hits as well as covers, including Drake’s “God’s Plan” and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Dan + Shay

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney coordinated on the carpet in jewel-toned suits, with Smyers choosing a purple option with a black lapel, a white shirt and black shoes and Mooney opting for a deep green suit with a navy lapel over a black shirt with black shoes. Dan + Shay picked up the trophy for Favorite Song – Country for their hit “Speechless” as well as the award for Favorite Country Duo.

Kane Brown

New dad Brown stepped out in a black and silver alligator-print Armani jacket over black pants and a black shirt with black shoes and a silver watch, taking home the trophy for Favorite Male Artist – Country later in the night.

Taylor Swift

Swift stepped onto the carpet in a sparkling green asymmetrical dress worn with black thigh-high boots, sweeping her hair to one side and finishing the look with two black rings and black diamond-shaped earrings. The 29-year-old was awarded Artist of the Decade and performed a medley of her hits including “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off” and “Lover.”

Lil Nas X

The 20-year-old sported one of the night’s most eye-catching looks, choosing a neon green suit over a zebra-print top accented with the same bright hue. He completed the look with earrings and neon green shoes. Lil Nas X took home the trophy for Favorite Song – Rap/Hip Hop for his “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

