After releasing his new song "You'll Always Be My Baby," written for his three daughters, Alan Jackson has shared a lyric video for the emotional track featuring family photos of his three girls over the years. Jackson and his wife, Denise, share daughters Mattie, 30, Alexandra, 27, and Dani, 23, all of whom appear in the new clip.

The video starts with a throwback shot of Jackson playing the guitar and singing to one of his daughters as an infant and continues with photos of Mattie, Alexandra and Dani growing up together. Moments include Jackson's family joining him on stage during his 2002 holiday special, Alan Jackson: Let It Be Christmas, a 16-year-old Alexandra posing with her first car, the family out on the water together, Jackson dancing with Alexandra on her wedding day and walking Mattie down the aisle at her wedding.

"Now you're a woman on your own / All in love and nearly gone / But you'll always be my baby / No matter where you are," Jackson sings. "You'll always be my baby / Forever in my heart." "You'll Always Be My Baby" will appear on Jackson's upcoming album, Where Have You Gone, which will be released on May 14. "I wrote the song for Mattie’s wedding the summer of 2017, but it was so hard to do," the country star shared in a statement. "I told ’em, ‘I wrote this for all of you.'" In addition to "You'll Always Be My Baby," Where Have You Gone also includes another song Jackson wrote for his daughters titled "I Do." See the full tracklist below and pre-order Where Have You Gone here.

1. "Where Have You Gone" (Alan Jackson)

2. "Wishful Drinkin'" (Alan Jackson)

3. "I Can Be That Something" (Alan Jackson)

4. "Where the Cottonwood Grows" (Alan Jackson)

5. "Way Down In My Whiskey" (Alan Jackson)

6. "Things That Matter" (Robert Keith Stegall, Michael White)

7. "Livin' On Empty" (Alan Jackson)

8. "You'll Always Be My Baby (Written for Daughters’ Weddings)” (Alan Jackson)

9. "Where Her Heart Has Always Been (Written for Mama’s funeral with an old recording of her reading from The Bible)" (Alan Jackson)

10. "The Boot" (Adam Wright)

11. "Back" (Alan Jackson)

12. "Write It In Red" (Alan Jackson)

13. "So Late So Soon" (Scotty Emerick, Daniel Tashian, Sarah Buxton)

14. "This Heart Of Mine" (Adam Wright)

15. "A Man Who Never Cries" (Alan Jackson)

16. "Chain" (Alan Jackson)

17. "I Was Tequila" (Alan Jackson)

18. "I Do (Written for Daughters' Weddings)" (Alan Jackson)

19. "Beer:10" (Alan Jackson)

20. "The Older I Get"* (Hailey Whitters, Adam Wright, Sarah Turner)

Extra Track: "That's The Way Love Goes" (A Tribute to Merle Haggard) (Lefty Frizzell, Whitey Shafer)