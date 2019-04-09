AJ McLean Vows to Never Leave Backstreet Boys After Launching Country Music Career

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean just released “Boy and Man” from his upcoming solo country Long Road album, but he promises he will never leave the boy band he has called home for more most of his adult life.

“I could never and would never leave my family, my brothers for 26 years,” McLean told PopCulture.com. “I could make both these worlds happen. Unless the group decided to be over, which would make it a little easier if that went that way. But, no, I will forever be loyal to my family.”

The video for “Boy and a Man” stars his real-life wife, Rochelle, giving fans a glimpse into his personal life.

“Now with social media, obviously, even if you don’t want to, sometimes it’s pretty hard not to share. We try to keep our family life off from social media,” the father of two said. “Trust me, my wife did not want to do [the video]; she does not like to be on film. But she loves me and she’s gonna support me. I said, ‘You do realize from this day forward you are my country music video vixen? So, better get used to it babe.’ She looked amazing as always.”

The video, which McLean directed with Rene Elizondo, stars McLean in various stages of his life, with a heartbreaking – and thought-provoking – ending.

“I wasn’t trying to make anyone bawl like a baby but it’s a very emotional song,” said the singer. “It’s a very personal record. I was inspired by the movie Up. The video turned out better than I could possibly dream. And hopefully I can pull off being an old man better then when I really get that age.”

McLean might become a country star, but he’ll still have the support of all of the other members of the Backstreet Boys.

“We’ve all said that, if any of us want to step outside and spread their wings, that we all support one another,” McLean told PopCulture.com. “Whether it’s in film, TV, solo projects, directing, writing movies, whatever it is. I think the guys were a little bit shocked at first, that it was country that I chose. But, they’ve all heard most of the songs. They all love the music. And, they all support it. So, I’m excited to have my boys also in my back pocket.”

