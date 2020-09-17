ACM Awards: Viewers Blown Away By Keith Urban & Pink's Duet

The ACM Awards has been full of performances from your favorite artists in the country music world. During the show, Keith Urban, who is also serving as the host of the show, and Pink performed their new duet "One Too Many." Fans were more than excited to see the two performers take to the stage together on Wednesday night, and they said as much on social media.

Urban has been tapped as the host of the ACM Awards, which will take place in Nashville across three historic venues — the Grand Ole Opry, the Bluebird Cafe, and the Ryman Auditorium. As a result, he's not only pulling double-duty by performing on stage, but he will also be appearing at all three Nashville venues throughout the night. "I'm going to be hosting from Grand Ole Opry House and crossing over to some performances in the Bluebird Cafe and also Ryman Auditorium," Urban told Taste of Country Nights. "So what's great about this is, even though a lot of people won't be able to come — and obviously we can't have people in the audience — there's going to be a lot of people around the world that get to see these places that have never seen them before."

Of course, fans didn't just take to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Urban's hosting stint, they also couldn't help but react to his performance of "One Too Many" with Pink. Scroll down to see what ACM Awards viewers had to say about the pair's performance.