ACM Awards: Viewers Blown Away By Keith Urban & Pink's Duet
The ACM Awards has been full of performances from your favorite artists in the country music world. During the show, Keith Urban, who is also serving as the host of the show, and Pink performed their new duet "One Too Many." Fans were more than excited to see the two performers take to the stage together on Wednesday night, and they said as much on social media.
Urban has been tapped as the host of the ACM Awards, which will take place in Nashville across three historic venues — the Grand Ole Opry, the Bluebird Cafe, and the Ryman Auditorium. As a result, he's not only pulling double-duty by performing on stage, but he will also be appearing at all three Nashville venues throughout the night. "I'm going to be hosting from Grand Ole Opry House and crossing over to some performances in the Bluebird Cafe and also Ryman Auditorium," Urban told Taste of Country Nights. "So what's great about this is, even though a lot of people won't be able to come — and obviously we can't have people in the audience — there's going to be a lot of people around the world that get to see these places that have never seen them before."
Can I get an "AMEN" 🙌🙌 @KeithUrban and @Pink were absolutely amazing. The party is still going over on @CBS! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/M3wG24EKJX— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
Of course, fans didn't just take to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Urban's hosting stint, they also couldn't help but react to his performance of "One Too Many" with Pink. Scroll down to see what ACM Awards viewers had to say about the pair's performance.
Gotta Love Pink
Pinks talent always blows me away! From Nat Ruess to Lily Allen to Keith Urban to Eminem... she can do it all #ACMawards— Kelly (@Failedshipper91) September 17, 2020
Fantastic
Keith Urban and Pink that was a fantastic duet... #ACMawards #countrymusic— BHAFC-ORLANDO (@BHAFCORLANDO) September 17, 2020
Killed It
Keith and Pink killed it🙌🏼🥳 @Pink @KeithUrban #ACMawards— Abby_Lundquist5 (@ALundquist5) September 17, 2020
A Great Duet
I actually think this new Keith Urban/Pink song is pretty good. Pink has always been a great singer and a surprisingly good fit on every country collaboration she’s made. #acmawards— Whiskey, Sports, and Music Man (@NJCowboy84) September 17, 2020
Straight Fire
Keith Urban . Pink.— Julie Lalonde (@lilielalonde) September 17, 2020
That's it ! It's all you need to know !
Damn this song is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥! #ACMawards #ACMs
Pure Excellence
Excellent duet, Keith Urban and Pink! #ACMawards— Paul Onufrey (@onufreyonboard) September 17, 2020
Loving It All
Kinda loving this Keith Urban/P!nk duet and how they pulled it off #ACMawards— Cody “Murph” Murphy (@WkdysWithMurph) September 17, 2020