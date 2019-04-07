ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood Battling Migraine, Rough Night With Baby Jacob Ahead of Performance

Carrie Underwood is running on very little sleep and dealing with a migraine as she heads into the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Underwood is expected to perform on Sunday night at the 54th Annual ACM Awards, but she confessed that she is not at the top of her game. In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, she told her fans that she had a rough night and a morning before the award show.

“Welp, I was up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night last night with a congested baby and woke up this morning with a migraine,” she wrote. “Soooo… today should be fun!”

Underwood added a few zany emojis to the post, as well as the hashtags “Tylenol,” “It’s all good” and “Mom life.”

Fans sympathized with Underwood in the comments below her post. Many wished her a quick recovery from the night’s events and offered their best remedies ahead of the big show.

“Oh, no!! I hope you and the little one feel better soon!!” one fan wrote. “We love you. You got this, mamma!”

“You’re superwoman, you’ve got this! You are going to kick today’s butt and slay your performance!!!” added another. “Hope the Tylenol helps and you feel better, and also hope Jacob feels better too!”

“OMG Carrie Jesus Take The Wheel!” wrote a third person. “Sending up some prayers for you! Rest up as much as you can before tonight! You’re and powerhouse and you got this! Love you!”

Underwood has been posting snapshots from behind the scenes as she rehearses for Sunday night’s show. The American Idol alum is expected to perform “Southbound,” her hit song from her latest album Cry Pretty. In addition, she will take the stage again to sing “I’m Standing with You” alongside Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz. The song comes from the recent movie Breakthrough.

These are just a couple of the big performances planned for Sunday night. The award ceremony will include some other big country crossovers, such as Dierks Bentley with Brandi Carlile, Eric Church and Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne, and Kane Brown with Khalid. There will also be a kind of musical chairs of performances, as Kelly Clarkson sings with Jason Aldean then Dan + Shay, then Aldean sings with Florida Georgia Line.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.