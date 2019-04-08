ACM Awards: ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Hit the Red Carpet in Style

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are packing on the PDA on the red carpet at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Bachelor star and woman he jumped a fence for at the end of the ABC dating show’s 2019 season coordinated perfectly on the red carpet.

The former NFL player rocked an all-black suit with casual tee and pocket chain, while Randolph channeled her inner rock star with an asymmetrical black gown with silver detailing and matching pointed pumps.

The two took time to kiss along the carpet as they prepared to celebrate some of the greatest artists in country music today at the award ceremony, which featured performances by artists such as Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.

The couple first met on The Bachelor, but paved their own way as a couple after Randolph initially broke his heart by revealing she wouldn’t be ready for a proposal by the end of their time together. In a nontraditional move, Underwood called off his search for love early, tracking down the woman he loved and promising they could eschew an engagement and simply continue to date following their season.

“We’re so excited to be out in public and not have to hide anymore. I’m so in love, and I’m ready for everyone to know it,” Underwood told PEOPLE after the finale, with Randolph adding, “We can finally be outwardly happy, and not have to keep this big secret.”

The two have been spending time together since the end of their season on the Golden Coast, with Underwood leaving his home in Denver to move closer to her Huntington Beach home in Los Angeles.

“I am now a California resident,” Underwood told the outlet. “Our goal is to buy a house in Huntington Beach in the next year, but we probably won’t move in together until we’re engaged or married. As much as I want her to live with me, it’s a big step and something we both take very seriously.”

As for that engagement, Underwood teased, “She doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet. But she will, one day.”

“We definitely talk about our future engagement,” Randolph added. “We’re both excited to get to that point.”

Underwood’s ex Hannah Brown might not have been “the one” for him, but the pageant queen is currently on the search for love, filming the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic