Exclusive: Abi Premieres Lyric Video For ‘A Day Without’

Rising star Abi is giving PopCulture.com readers an exclusive first look at the lyric video for her latest single, “A Day Without.” The song was written by hit songwriters Jimmy Robbins, Lucie Silvas and the late Andrew Dorff.

The pop-infused song, which says, “A day without whiskey ain’t gonna kill me / I’ll catch a buzz on something else / So take away the air I breathe, I don’t care / Take the heart right from my chest / If I had to baby I would find my way / But a day without you / That’s just something I can’t do without you, baby / I don’t wanna know, no I don’t wanna go / A day without you,” resonated with Abi the first time she heard it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“‘A Day Without’ is an incredibly special song to me,” Abi tells PopCulture.com. “The heart of it speaks about how terrifying it is to lose someone, but after going through a big loss in my life, it spoke to me in a completely different way. Aside from my own personal connection, I adore this song because it’s truly open to interpretation and can become something uniquely special for everyone who listens to it.”

The uptempo tune is meaningful not only because of the three writers who wrote the song, but also because Dorff, who passed away in 2016, contributed to the single.

“It’s truly an honor — and quite surreal, honestly,” admits Abi. “After Andrew Dorff’s passing, I had discussed with multiple publishers finding one of his songs as a way to pay respect and this one fell into my lap. It was pretty magical. Lucie Silvas is ridiculously talented, as is Jimmy Robbins.”

No stranger to the stage, the Texas native has performed with Sam Hunt and the Eli Young Band, and opened for the Pentatonix U.S. tour. She also served as the opening act for Kelly Clarkson on her Piece by Piece Tour, playing in 36 cities across the country, where Abi took plenty of notes.

“It was the best experience of my career and really, life,” says Abi. “I learned so much from just watching her perform, interact with her crew, and listening. She’s truly a class act and I think that being only 18 at the time, it defined who I am as an artist and person.”

Abi fans are in luck. The singer-songwriter promises more new music from her in the near future.

“I’ve been working on new tunes steadily for the past year and a half, so there is a lot more coming. We have a second single and an EP ready to go, so stay tuned!”

Download “A Day Without” on iTunes.

Photo courtesy of Marbaloo