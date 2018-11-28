Aaron Watson Opens up About Family Christmas Album

Aaron Watson is already in the holiday spirit, thanks to his new album, An Aaron Watson Family Christmas, which he recorded with his wife, Kimberly, and their three children.

“It’s a record that I made with my entire family,” Watson told PopCulture.com. “We recorded it in July and sang all the vocals in my wife’s closet. But, it’s like Frank Sinatra with cowboy boots. It’s got a swingy, jazzy, Texas thing going on. I took my wife to London to go shopping. That was her payment for singing. I’m taking the kids next week to Disney World, so I need to sell some copies to pay for their their payments.”

Watson, who just released Live At The World’s Biggest Rodeo Show in August, recorded the holiday album in response to fan demand.

“The fans have been harassing me for four or five years,” Watson shared. “I was sitting around the table last January or February, and I was like, ‘We should all do a record together.’ It’s really special because my kids are at an age that they’re old enough to be able to take part in making an album, but still young enough to have that excitement, that childhood Christmas magical-type vibe that goes on with kiddos – excited about Santa, the gifts. So to be able to capture this little moment in time; I know I’ll listen to this record years from now just cry like a baby.”

Watson and his family recorded the Christmas record, which includes “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and “Jingle Bells,” among others, in the middle of summer in Texas.

“It was kind of weird but I will say this: I loved it,” Watson admitted. “I thought I was going to be like, ‘This is awkward,’ but what we would do is, we would swim all day, and I would cook out. and we were listening to like the Beach Boys’ Christmas album or Sinatra or, I love Larry Gatlin’s Christmas record. We would listen to it and I’ll tell you what – we really should all listen to Christmas music more often, because it’s a message of love and joy, and the world needs more of that.”

Watson also reveals he has a new album, the follow-up to his 2017 Vaquero record, out on June 21.

“It’s called Red Bandana, and you’re just going to hear me talking about it for basically the next seven or eight months, because this is the one. 20 songs I wrote,” he added.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Erika Goldring