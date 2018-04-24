Aaron Watson Wants to ‘Encourage and Inspire’ Other Independent Artists

Aspiring artists, take note. Aaron Watson is one of the most in-demand artists of this generation, selling out arenas and amphitheaters all over the country, as an independent artist and without the support of a record label. The 40-year-old has learned how to not only be a successful singer, but a successful businessman, and wants to inspire others to do the same.

“I hope that as an independent artist that I can use my career as a way to encourage and inspire other independent artists,” Watson tells PopCulture.com. “When you have people tell you – very influential people throughout the country music industry tell you that you don’t have what it takes, when they tell you that for a long time and then you do it your way? I mean, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t bittersweet. And we’re very thankful to be here. I understand what it takes to be here. I have a greater appreciation for it because of the long road it took us to get here.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watson spends much of the year on the road, which means he spends a lot of time away from his wife, Kimberly, and three children, who attend school in Texas. But even when school isn’t in session, Watson never wants to pressure his kids to spend time with him.

“I want them to live their own lives,” says Watson. “I don’t want them to revolve their lives around Daddy. I want them to enjoy growing up and baseball and ballet and basketball and their horseback riding. But they come out with me in the summertime and it’s a real treat for me when I get to have them around.”

Watson had a fourth daughter, Julia, who passed away shortly after she was born in 2011, and inspired Watson’s song, “Bluebonnets,” from his 2016 The Underdog album.

“I wrote that song with no intentions of ever playing it live,” Watson tells PopCulture.com of the song, which was inspired by the flowers he saw growing at her cemetery, while they were having family pictures taken. “And it is difficult for me to play. It’s tough for me to stay focused on the song, because my emotions start welling up. But as tough as that was, having that little girl for the short moment that we got to have her, has really made me look differently at life. It’s really made me realize how short and sweet life really is, and how we need to make the most of these days that we’re blessed with.”

A list of all of Watson’s upcoming shows is available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/aaronwatsonmusic