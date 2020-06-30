9 Things to Know About Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell turns 36 on June 30, and the singer has definitely had a pretty good year!
In 2018, he released his third album, All of It, which contains Swindell's most recent No. 1 single, "Break Up in the End," which was nominated for a Grammy Award. He's currently on the road on Luke Bryan's Sunset Repeat Tour and is preparing to release his Down Home Sessions V EP.
Over the years, the Georgia native has made a name for himself in country music with songs that are both upbeat and downright emotional, with singles like "Chillin' It" and "You Should Be Here" spanning the emotional spectrum and showing fans that Swindell has plenty to offer. In addition to releasing his own music he's also written hits for other artists, including Luke Bryan's "Roller Coaster," Thomas Rhett's "Get Me Some of That" and Florida Georgia Line's "This Is How We Roll."
Read on for a few facts you might now know about Swindell.
His real name is Colden Rainey
Swindell was born Colden Rainey Swindell, named after his grandfather. While he got teased as a child (the name sounds uncannily like a forecast for a "cold and rainy" day), he said he didn't mind because of the meaning his name holds.
After leaving college, he sold merchandise for Luke Bryan
Swindell may have started his career as an artist on tour with Bryan, but before that, he was selling merchandise for Bryan. "
He played multiple sports in high school
The 36-year-old played football, baseball, basketball
He attended Georgia Southern University
Swindell studied marketing there, and the school is the reason for Swindell's ever-present "GS" hat, which he is rarely photographed without. In 2015, Swindell even partnered with the university for a line of apparel including hats and t-shirts that
The first time he visited his father's grave was shot in the video for 'You Should Be Here'
Swindell's father, William Swindell, passed away about six weeks after Cole got to tell his dad that he had signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville in 2013. To honor his dad, Swindell wrote "You Should Be Here" with Ashley Gorley, and the video features footage of the first time he visited his father's grave in Georgia.
"I wanted this song and video to be as powerful as it could," he told The Tennessean. "I've always wanted to release a song that could actually touch someone and help them through a tough time. I was thinking, 'Wow, this is that song.' Getting to shoot this video, I was watching a rough cut of it, I started thinking, 'Maybe this song is to help me.'"
He knows the words to Rihanna's "Work"
During an interview with Sounds Like Nashville, Swindell joked that the most inappropriate song he knows all the words to is Rihanna's 2016 hit. To be fair, the majority of the song is the word "work," something Swindell noted in the interview. He also named Luke Bryan's "Country Girl Shake it for Me" as another option.
He drank tea instead of whiskey for his "Ain't Worth the Whiskey" video
For the video for the third single from Swindell's debut album, the singer swapped out alcohol when it came to the shoot to make sure he was on his A-game.
"I actually have a tea buzz. I’ve
His guilty pleasures are pretty universal
Swindell named
"We like to do that and find something good on TV to watch," Swindell shared. "One of my favorite guilty pleasures is Ben & Jerry's; there's one in the freezer right now."
He co-wrote Luke Bryan's "Beer in the Headlights"
The song appeared on Bryan's 2013 album Crash My Party, and Swindell told The Boot that he regrets giving it away. "That was my baby," he said. "I felt
Swindell also co-wrote two other songs on that album — "Out Like That" and the project's fifth single, "Roller Coaster."